White Organic Retail Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.32
0.23
2.54
4.37
Depreciation
-0.01
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.08
-0.06
-0.74
-1.34
Working capital
-3.45
19.85
4.8
5.55
Other operating items
Operating
-3.22
20.01
6.59
8.57
Capital expenditure
-0.02
0.06
0.01
0.02
Free cash flow
-3.24
20.07
6.6
8.59
Equity raised
61.62
50.72
23.3
2.9
Investing
-11.13
0.26
-1.34
12.21
Financing
13.72
8.73
16.29
25.84
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
60.97
79.79
44.85
49.54
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.