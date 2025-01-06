iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

White Organic Retail Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.82
(-4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR White Organic Retail Ltd

White Organic Re FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.32

0.23

2.54

4.37

Depreciation

-0.01

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.08

-0.06

-0.74

-1.34

Working capital

-3.45

19.85

4.8

5.55

Other operating items

Operating

-3.22

20.01

6.59

8.57

Capital expenditure

-0.02

0.06

0.01

0.02

Free cash flow

-3.24

20.07

6.6

8.59

Equity raised

61.62

50.72

23.3

2.9

Investing

-11.13

0.26

-1.34

12.21

Financing

13.72

8.73

16.29

25.84

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

60.97

79.79

44.85

49.54

White Organic Re : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR White Organic Retail Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.