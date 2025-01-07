Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
60.78
68.89
160.36
82.92
yoy growth (%)
-11.77
-57.03
93.37
5,714.52
Raw materials
-60.61
-69.43
-156.89
-79.21
As % of sales
99.71
100.77
97.84
95.51
Employee costs
-0.45
-0.24
-0.05
-0.17
As % of sales
0.74
0.35
0.03
0.21
Other costs
-0.61
-0.95
-1.82
-0.23
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.01
1.38
1.13
0.27
Operating profit
-0.89
-1.73
1.58
3.3
OPM
-1.47
-2.51
0.98
3.98
Depreciation
-0.01
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
1.23
1.97
0.96
1.06
Profit before tax
0.32
0.23
2.54
4.37
Taxes
-0.08
-0.06
-0.74
-1.34
Tax rate
-25.13
-26.74
-29.43
-30.76
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.24
0.17
1.79
3.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.24
0.17
1.79
3.02
yoy growth (%)
42.8
-90.48
-40.68
415.85
NPM
0.4
0.24
1.11
3.65
