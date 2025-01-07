iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

White Organic Retail Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.8
(-0.52%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:31:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR White Organic Retail Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

60.78

68.89

160.36

82.92

yoy growth (%)

-11.77

-57.03

93.37

5,714.52

Raw materials

-60.61

-69.43

-156.89

-79.21

As % of sales

99.71

100.77

97.84

95.51

Employee costs

-0.45

-0.24

-0.05

-0.17

As % of sales

0.74

0.35

0.03

0.21

Other costs

-0.61

-0.95

-1.82

-0.23

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.01

1.38

1.13

0.27

Operating profit

-0.89

-1.73

1.58

3.3

OPM

-1.47

-2.51

0.98

3.98

Depreciation

-0.01

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

1.23

1.97

0.96

1.06

Profit before tax

0.32

0.23

2.54

4.37

Taxes

-0.08

-0.06

-0.74

-1.34

Tax rate

-25.13

-26.74

-29.43

-30.76

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.24

0.17

1.79

3.02

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.24

0.17

1.79

3.02

yoy growth (%)

42.8

-90.48

-40.68

415.85

NPM

0.4

0.24

1.11

3.65

White Organic Re : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR White Organic Retail Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.