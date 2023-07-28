To,

The Members of

White Organic Retail Limited ("Your Company")

Your Directors are pleased to present the 12th Annual Report of your Company together with the audited financial statements and the Auditors Report of your company for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

Financial Highlights:

The Financial performance of the Company during the F.Y. 2022-2023 is as under:

(Amounts in Lakhs)

Standalone Consolidated Particulars For the year ended March 31, 2023 For the year ended March 31, 2022 For the year ended March 31, 2023 For the year ended March 31, 2022 Turnover 26991.23 7440.43 26991.23 7440.43 Earnings before finance charges, Tax, Depreciation/Amortization (EBITDA) (280) 923.33 (280) 922.87 Less : Finance Charges 39.34 - 39.34 - Profit before Tax and Depreciation/ Amortization (PBTDA) (319.34) 923.33 (319.34) 922.87 Less : Depreciation 53.34 1.61 53.34 1.61 Net Profit before Taxation (PBT) (372.68) 921.72 (372.68) 921.26 Less: Provision for taxation 5.98 253.19 5.98 253.19 Profit/(Loss) after Taxation (PAT) (378.67) 668.53 (378.67) 668.07

Note: Figures for the previous financial year have been regrouped and reclassified to conform to the classification of the current period, where necessary.

Companys Affairs

White Organic Retail Limited (BSE: WORL) is into trading and retail of Fresh daily used Agricultural products like Cereals, Pulses, Grains, Fruits and Vegetables etc. The company commenced the operations of trading in all kinds of Agricultural products including Organic and other Products and since inception Distribution and Retailing of those Products in October 2016. The Company is promoted by Suumaya Retail Limited, which in turn a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Suumaya Industries Limited.

The Company is focusing on expansion of retail segment of the business and exploring models like online e-store and aggregators. The Company has entered into strategic tie ups with several logistic partner and the export channel with strategic tie- ups with international companies.

The management believes in dealing with organically grown food and healthy powders, free of harmful chemicals, bursting with more nutrition, taste, and sustainable sustenance is a direct vote for immediate health and the hopeful future of generations to come. Commercially it is very much viable business and biggest consumer market of the World is India.

Total Standalone revenue of the Company for the reporting financial year is Rs. 27,571.90 lakhs and the net profit after tax for the year is Rs. (378.67) lakhs and Total Consolidated revenue of the Company for the reporting financial year is Rs. 27,571.90 lakhs and the net profit after tax for the year is Rs. (378.67) lakhs.

Transfer to reserves

The Company has not transferred any amount to the general reserves.

Dividend

During the year under review, the Company has not declared any Dividend.

Transfer of Unclaimed Dividend to Investor Education and Protection Fund

The Company was not required to transfer any Unclaimed Dividend to Investor Education and Protection Fund.

Material events during the year under review

Except those disclosed elsewhere in this report, no material events have taken place during the year under review.

Change in Nature of Business

There are no changes in the nature of business during the Financial Year 2022 -23.

Share Capital

Increase in Authorised Capital: The Company, vide Members approval dated April 2, 2022, through Postal Ballot, has increased Authorized Share Capital of the Company from Rs. 11,00,00,000/- Crore (Rupees Eleven Crore Only) divided into divided into 1,10,00,000 (One Crore Ten Lakh Only) equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 33,00,00,000/- (Rupees Thirty-Three Crore Only) divided into 3,30,00,000 (Three Crore Thirty Lakh Only) equity shares of Rs. 10/- each by creating additional 2,20,00,000 (Two Crore Twenty Lakh Only) equity shares of Rs. 10/- each ranking pari passu in all respects with the existing equity shares of the Company.

Bonus Issue: The Company has issued and allotted 2,18,16,000 (Two crore Eighteen Lakh Sixteen Thousand) fully paid-up bonus equity shares of Rs. 10/- each on April 15, 2022, after seeking respective approvals of shareholders and the Exchange. The paid- up capital of the Company as on date stands at Rs. 32,72,40,000/- (Thirty-Two Crore Seventy- Two Lakh Forty Thousand).

Holding, Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures and Associate Companies

The Company has one Wholly Owned Subsidiary namely White Organic Snacks Limited.

During the year under review, Suumaya Retail Limited sold 19.56% stake in the company. Therefore, it ceased to be the holding company of the company.

Apart from the ones mentioned above, the Company does not have any Subsidiary or Joint venture or associate Company.

Consolidated Financial Statements

A statement containing the salient features of the Financial Statements including the performance and financial position of Subsidiary Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act"), is provided in the prescribed Form AOC-1 which is annexed as "Annexure 1".

Pursuant to Section 129 of the Act and Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), the attached Consolidated Financial statements of the Company and its Subsidiary have been prepared in accordance with the applicable Ind AS provisions.

The Company will make available the said Financial Statements and related detailed information of the Subsidiary Company upon the request by any Member of the Company. These Financial Statements will also be kept open for inspection by the Members at the Registered Office of the Company during business hours on working days up to the date of the ensuing AGM.

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 136 of the Act, the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company along with relevant documents and separate accounts in respect of subsidiary are available on the website of the Company.

Weblink for Annual Return

In accordance with provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, the Annual Return of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2023, will be made available on the Companys website after the ensuing Annual General Meeting and weblink for the said Annual Return to be filed by the Company is: https://whiteorganicretaillimited.com/Investor relations/Annual Return.html

Board Of Directors & Key Managerial Personnel (KMP)

The details of appointment and resignation of directors and Key Managerial Personnels during the financial year 2022-23, are provided in the ‘Corporate Governance Report.

During the year under review, following directors and Key Managerial Personnels has been appointed and resigned:

Ms. Archana Chirawawala was appointed as Independent Director w.e.f. September 03, 2022

Mr. Abhay Sethia was appointed as an Independent Director w.e.f. September 03, 2022

Ms. Sneha Zabak was appointed as an Independent Director w.e.f. September 03, 2022

Ms. Meghal Mehta resigned as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer w.e.f. October 14, 2022

Ms. Mansi Shah was appointed as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer w.e.f. October18, 2022 and resigned w.e.f. April 29, 2023.

Number of Meetings of the Board The Board of Directors duly met 8 times during the Financial Year 2022-23 in Compliance of applicable provisions of Companies Act, 2013, the details of which are provided in the ‘Corporate Governance Report.

Committee Position

The details of the composition of the Committees, meetings held, attendance of Committee members at such meetings and other relevant details are provided in the ‘Corporate Governance Report.

Recommendation of Audit Committee

During the year under review, there were no instances of non-acceptance of any recommendation of the Audit Committee of the Company by the Board of Directors.

Reappointment of Directors

Ms. Karishma Kaku (DIN: 07214961), is liable to retire by rotation at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company and being eligible and has offered herself for re-appointment. The Board of Directors recommend to the members to re-appoint her at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Declaration by Independent Directors

The Company has received the declarations from the Independent Directors under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013 stating that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 25 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Board Evaluation

The Board of Directors has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, board committees and individual directors pursuant to the provisions of the Act and Listing Regulations.

The performance of the Board individually and as a whole along with the performance of the Committees was evaluated after seeking inputs from all the directors on the basis of criteria. The said criteria provide certain parameters like Diligence & participation in meetings, contribution to decision making, maintain confidentiality, interpersonal relationship with fellow board members, attendance, acquaintance with business, communication inter se between board members, effective participation, domain knowledge.

The above criteria are broadly based on the Guidance Note on Board Evaluation issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India on January 5, 2017, and Nomination and Remuneration Policy of the Company.

At the board meeting that followed the meeting of the independent directors and meeting of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the performance of the Board, its Committees, and individual directors was also discussed. Performance evaluation of Independent Directors was done by the entire Board, excluding the independent director being evaluated.

Directors Responsibility Statement

To the best of their knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained by them, your Directors make the following statements in terms of Section 134(3)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")-

• that in the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended March 31, 2023, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;

• that such accounting policies, as mentioned in Notes to the Financial Statements have been selected and applied consistently and judgement and estimates have been made that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the Company for that period;

• that proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

• that the annual financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis;

• the Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively; and

• that systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws were in place and were adequate and operating effectively.

Particulars of Loans, Guarantees or Investments made under Section 186 of the Act

Details of existing loans and loans made by the Company during the reporting financial year under form a part of notes to financial statements. (Refer Note 4, 5 & Note 10)

Particulars of Contracts or Arrangements made with related parties

During the year under review, the transactions entered by the Company with related parties were carried out at arms length and are in ordinary course of business and hence are not falling under the purview of section 188. Further, considering the size of operations, the Board doesnt consider these transactions as material and hence the same are not presented in prescribed form AOC 2.

Material changes and commitment, if any affecting financial position of the Company occurred between end of the financial year to which these financial statements relate and the date of the report

Apart from the above, there are no material Changes and Commitments affecting the Financial Position of the Company from April 01, 2023 till the date of issue of this report.

Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

Conservation of Energy

The Steps Taken Or Impact On Conservation Of Energy: The Company takes reasonable steps to conserve energy at its offices, shops and other storage places.

The Steps Taken By The Company For Utilizing Alternates Source Of Energy: Since the

Consumption of energy is relatively low, no alternate source of energy is utilized.

The Capital Investment on energy conservation equipments: NIL

Technology Absorption

The efforts made towards technology absorption:

NIL

The benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution: NIL

In case of imported technology (imported during last three years reckoned from beginning of financial year)

Details of technology imported: Nil Year of Import: Nil

Whether technology has been fully absorbed: Nil If not fully absorbed, areas where absorption has not taken place and the reasons thereof: Nil The expenditure incurred on Research and Development: Nil

Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

The total Foreign Exchange income and outflow during the reporting financial year under review is as under:

(Amount in INR.)

Particulars March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Foreign Exchange outflow - - Foreign Exchange inflow - -

Deposits

During the financial year under review the Company has neither accepted nor renewed any deposits within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

Significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunal

During the year there are no significant material orders passed by the Regulators / Courts / Tribunals which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

Internal control system and their adequacy

The Company has adequate system of internal financial control and risk mitigation system commensurate with the size of the Company and nature of its business. The Company is following all the applicable Accounting Standards for properly maintaining the books of accounts and reporting financial statements.

Vigil Mechanism

The Company has a Vigil Mechanism policy to report genuine concerns or grievances. Audit Committee is responsible for overviewing the vigil mechanism and its implementation. Detailed policy of the same is available at the registered office and on the website of the Company, https://whiteorganicretaillimited.com/woal/doc/ whistle blower policy.pdf

Nomination and Remuneration Policy

The Company has policies framed for remuneration and appointment of directors, Key managerial personnel and senior management of the company including criteria for determining qualifications, independence of Director and other matters, as required under Section 178(3). The composition and policies are available at the registered office and on the website of the Company, https://whiteorganicretaiiiimited.com/ woai/doc/NRC Policy R.pdf

Risk Management Policy

The Company has adopted a Risk Management Poiicy which heips the Company in identification of risk, lays down procedure for risk assessment and procedure for risk minimization.

Secretarial Audit

The Company has appointed M/s. Rinkesh Gaia & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, Mumbai to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the F.Y. 2022-23.

The Secretariai Audit Report is inciuded as "Annexure 2" and forms an integral part of this report.

Statutory Auditors

The auditors, M/s Gupta Raj & Co. were appointed for a second term of 5 years in the 11th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and hold their office till the conclusion of the 16th AGM.

M/s Gupta Raj & Co has resigned as a Statutory Auditors of the Company w.e.f. June 30, 2023.

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on July 28, 2023, upon recommendation of the Audit Committee, have appointed M/s. Naik Mehta & Co, Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration No. 124529W) as the statutory auditors of the Company for a period of five years starting FY 2023- 24 and the same has been placed for the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The details of the auditors have been specified in the notice for the said Annual General Meeting.

Details in respect of frauds reported by Auditors

No fraud on or by the Company were noticed or reported by the auditors during the period under review.

Explanation or comments on qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks or disclaimers made by the auditors in their reports

Statutory Audit Report:

No adverse comments / statements are made by the Statutory Auditors in Report issued by them and other Statements made by the Auditors in their report are self-explanatory and dont require any comments on the same by the Board of Directors.

Secretarial Audit Report:

The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer in their report for the financial year 2022-23.

There was no instance of fraud during the year under review, which required the Secretarial Auditors to report to the Audit Committee and/or Board under Section 143(12) of the Act and Rules framed thereunder.

The Company has also obtained Annual Secretarial Compliance Report for Financial Year 2022-23 from M/s. Rinkesh Gala & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries in relation to compliance of all applicable SEBI Regulations/circulars/ guidelines issued thereunder, pursuant to the Regulation 24A of the Listing Regulations.

Particulars of Employees

The Company wishes to place on record their appreciation of the contribution made by the employees to the operations of the company during the period. Details of Employees is annexed as "Annexure 4".

Details of Application made or proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016

During the year under review, there were no applications made or proceedings pending in the name of the Company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

Corporate Social Responsibility

Details of Corporate Social Responsibility is annexed as "Annexure 3"

Management Discussion and Analysis Report

The report on management discussion and analysis as per the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements), Regulations, 2015 forms integral part of this Annual Report.

Corporate Governance

The Company is committed to maintain the highest standards of Corporate Governance and adheres to the Corporate Governance requirements set out by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI"). The Company has also implemented best governance practices. The report on Corporate Governance as stipulated under the Listing Regulations forms a part of the Annual Report.

Certificate from the Auditors of the Company confirming compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance is attached to the report on Corporate Governance.

Particulars of transaction between the Company and Non-Executive Directors

During the year under review the company has not entered into any transaction with its NonExecutive Directors.

Affirmation

The Company has complied with all the Applicable Secretarial Standards issued by Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

Maintenance of cost records

Maintenance of cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, is not applicable to the Company

Disclosure under sexual harassment of women at workplace:

During the reporting year, the Company has a policy and has set up an internal complaints committee as per the provisions of prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. During the reporting period, no complaints or observations or red flags were brought to notice of this Committee.

Acknowledgements

Your directors place on records their sincere thanks to bankers, business associates, consultants, and various Government Authorities for their continued support extended to your Companys activities during the year under review. Your directors also acknowledge gratefully the shareholders for their support and confidence reposed on your Company.