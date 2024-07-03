White Organic Retail Ltd Summary

White Organic Retail Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Sapna Infraventure Private Limited at Mumbai on December 19, 2011. The name of the Company was changed to White Organic Retail Private Limited on September 28, 2016. and upon the conversion of the Company to Public Limited Company, the name was subsequently changed to White Organic Retail Limited on April 4, 2018.White Organic Retail Ltd (WORL), is an integrated Organic Foods player offering end-to-end solutions to its customers. The Company has built a robust value chain right from contract / leased farming to supply chain management to direct consumers. It is into trading Agriculture produce like Cereals, Pulses, Grains, Fruits, and Vegetables etc. The Company is promoted by Suumaya Retail Limited, which in turn a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Suumaya Industries Limited.Apart from this, the Company is into the operations of trading in Agricultural products including Organic and other Products and started Distribution and Retailing of those Products in October 2016.The Company came up with a Public Issue of 24,54,000 Equity Shares by raising money from public aggregating to Rs 15.46 Crores in May, 2019. White Organic Snacks Limited incorporated on 16th March 2021 as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in year 2020-21. In 2022-23, Suumaya Retail Limited sold 19.56% stake in the Company and it ceased to be the holding Company of the Company.The Company is currently cultivating organic vegetables and fruits from over 120+ farmers in the state of Maharashtra and Gujarat. Having a strong relationship with farmers is one of the major critical edges, it has built, a reliable and consistent supply of fruits and vegetables of the desired quality and quantity on a sustainable basis.