White Organic Retail Ltd Management Discussions

GLOBAL ECONOMIC REVIEW

The current state of the global economy is marked by a significant level of uncertainty resulting from various factors. Instability in the financial sector and persistently high inflation rates contribute to this uncertainty. Additionally, the ongoing repercussions of Russias invasion of Ukraine and the prolonged effects of the COVID-19 pandemic further add to the overall unpredictability.

According to the baseline forecast, global growth is expected to decline from 3.4 percent in 2022 to 2.8 percent in 2023, ultimately reaching a 3.0 percent growth rate in 2024. Advanced economies are likely to experience a more pronounced slowdown in growth, with their growth rate dropping from 2.7 percent in 2022 to 1.3 percent in 2023. In an alternative scenario where the financial sector experiences further stress, global growth could decline to approximately 2.5 percent in 2023, with advanced economies witnessing growth rates below 1 percent.

While global headline inflation is projected to decrease from 8.7 percent in 2022 to 7.0 percent in 2023 due to lower commodity prices, underlying (core) inflation is expected to decline at a slower pace. It is unlikely that inflation will return to target levels before 2025 in most cases.

The natural rate of interest holds significant importance in monetary and fiscal policy as it serves as a benchmark for assessing the effectiveness of monetary policy and determining the sustainability of public debt. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a surge in public debt-to-GDP ratios worldwide, and it is anticipated that these elevated levels will persist.

The concept of geoeconomic fragmentation, characterized by disruptions in supply chains and escalating geopolitical tensions, has become a central focus in policy discussions. The risks, potential benefits, and costs associated with this fragmentation are currently being carefully examined.

In summary, the global economy is currently navigating uncertainties arising from turmoil in the financial sector, high inflation, the ongoing repercussions of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and the prolonged effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The baseline forecast indicates a slowdown in growth, particularly in advanced economies. Public debt remains a concern, and efforts are underway to explore strategies for reducing debt-to-GDP ratios. Geoeconomic fragmentation is being thoroughly studied to understand its implications for foreign direct investment (FDI) and its impact on the global economy.

INDIAN ECONOMIC REVIEW

Indias economy demonstrated strong growth in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2022-23, expanding by 6.1 percent, resulting in an annual growth rate of 7.2 percent. This growth rate surpassed the 4.5 percent expansion witnessed in the quarter of October-December 2022-23.

The official forecast for Indias economy in the fiscal year 2023-2024 is an expansion of 7 percent. However, the finance ministry has identified downside risks to this forecast. These risks include oil production cuts by OPEC, challenges in the financial sector of developed markets affecting cash flows, and the potential impact of deficient monsoon rains due to El Nino on farm output and prices.

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Indias economy is displaying resilience and is expected to contribute to a growth rate of 4.6 percent in Asia for the current financial year, an increase from 3.8 percent the previous year. India, along with China, is recognized as a key driver of growth in the Asia-Pacific region, with both countries projected to account for approximately half of global growth in 2023, while the remaining 20 percent comes from the rest of the region. Despite the implementation of monetary tightening measures, domestic demand in Asia remains strong, although there is a declining trend in external demand for technology products and other exports.

The Economic Survey report 2022-23 highlights several factors that could positively influence Indias growth outlook. It suggests that the ongoing surge in Covid-19 infections in China may have limited health and economic repercussions for the rest of the world, leading to the normalization of supply chains. Additionally, inflationary pressures resulting from Chinas economic reopening are expected to be temporary and not have a significant or lasting impact.

Furthermore, if major Advanced Economies (AEs) experience a recessionary trend, it could result in a pause in monetary tightening measures and a return of capital flows to India. This, combined with a stable domestic inflation rate below 6 percent, has the potential to enhance investor confidence and stimulate private sector investment.

The Indian agriculture economy is expected to grow at a rate of 3.5% in 2022-23, according to the Economic Survey 2022-23. This growth is driven by several factors, including increased investment in agriculture as the government has increased its investment in agriculture in recent years, and this is expected to continue in the coming years. This investment will be used to improve irrigation facilities, develop new crop varieties, and provide training to farmers. Further, the agricultural sector has been making steady progress in terms of productivity, and this is expected to continue in the coming years. This progress is being driven by a number of factors, including the use of improved agricultural practices, the adoption of new technologies, and the availability of better inputs. Lastly, the demand for agricultural products is expected to grow in the coming years, due to the increasing population and rising incomes.

This growth in demand will provide a boost to the agricultural sector.

As per the third advance estimate for 2022-23 the total foodgrain production in India is estimated to be 330.53 million tonnes in 2022-23, which is a record high. This is an increase of 7.5% from the previous year. The total pulses production in India is estimated to be 27.5 million tonnes in 2022-23, that of oilseeds is 40.99 million tonnes, cotton is 34.35 million tonnes and sugarcane is 494.23 million tonnes.

In summary, the Economic Survey report 202223 identifies various factors that could positively influence Indias growth prospects. These include the limited impact of Chinas Covid-19 surge on global health and economies, temporary inflationary effects from Chinas economic reopening, a potential pause in monetary tightening by major AEs, and increased capital flows to India. These factors, along with stable domestic inflation and improved investor sentiment, could provide a boost to private sector investment and further drive Indias economic growth.

GLOBAL INDUSTRY REVIEW

Organic products are cultivated using an agricultural system that abstains from the application of chemical fertilizers and pesticides, while prioritizing environmental and social responsibility. This farming approach operates at the grassroots level to safeguard the soils reproductive and regenerative abilities, promote optimal plant nutrition, and practice effective soil management. As a result, it yields nourishing food abundant in vitality, endowed with disease resistance.

The organic food and beverages market experienced significant growth in recent years, with a market size of USD 212.83 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to continue expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0% from 2022 to 2030. The increasing awareness about the health advantages linked to organic products is a key driver for this market expansion. Consumers are becoming more conscious of the benefits of organic food and beverages, leading to a change in their purchasing behavior.

MARKET SIZE

In 2022, the global organic market was valued at USD 212.83 billion. By 2030, it is expected to reach USD 565.8 billion.

SEGMENTATION

The global organic market is segmented by product type, distribution channel, and region. The product type segment includes fresh fruits and vegetables, processed foods, dairy products, meat, fish and poultry, and others. The distribution channel segment includes supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, online channels, and others. The regional segment includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

NORTH AMERICA

North America is the largest market for organic food and beverages, followed by Europe and Asia- Pacific. The North America organic food market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2022 to 2030. The growth of the organic market in North America is being driven by the increasing awareness of the health benefits of organic products, as well as the growing demand for sustainable food.

EUROPE

The European organic market is the second largest market in the world, after North America. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2022 to 2030. Germany is the largest market for organic food and beverages in Europe, followed by France, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

ASIA-PACIFIC

The Asia-Pacific organic market is the third largest market in the world, and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030. China is the largest market for organic food and beverages in Asia-Pacific, followed by India, Japan, and Australia.

LATIN AMERICA

The Latin America organic market is the fourth largest market in the world, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2030. Brazil is the largest market for organic food and beverages in Latin America, followed by Argentina, Mexico, and Colombia.

MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

The Middle East & Africa organic market is the smallest market in the world, but is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030. Israel is the largest market for organic food and beverages in Middle East & Africa, followed by South Africa, Turkey, and Egypt.

KEY TRENDS OF THE GLOBAL ORGANIC MARKET:

Increasing demand for organic food and beverages: The rising demand for organic food and beverages is one of the key trends that is expected to shape the global organic market in the coming years. The increasing consumer awareness about the benefits of organic products, such as better taste, higher nutritional value, and reduced risk of foodborne diseases, is driving the demand for organic food and beverages.

Increasing government support for the organic farming sector: The increasing government support for the organic farming sector is another key trend that is expected to shape the global organic market in the coming years. Governments across the globe are providing financial assistance, tax breaks, and other incentives to organic farmers to encourage them to adopt organic farming practices.

Rising consumer preference for natural and sustainable products: The rising consumer preference for natural and sustainable products is another key trend that is expected to shape the global organic market in the coming years. Consumers are increasingly becoming aware of the harmful effects of synthetic chemicals and pesticides on their health and the environment. This is driving the demand for natural and sustainable products, including organic products.

Growing popularity of online shopping: The growing popularity of online shopping is another key trend that is expected to shape the global organic market in the coming years. Online retailers are increasingly offering a wide range of organic products to consumers. This is making it easier for consumers to buy organic products and is expected to boost the growth of the market in the coming years.

OPPORTUNITIES

The global organic market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years. The market is expected to be driven by a number of factors, including:

• Growing demand for healthy food: Consumers are becoming increasingly concerned about their health, and are looking for healthier food options. This is expected to drive the demand for organic products.

• Rising disposable income: The rising disposable income of consumers is expected to lead to an increase in the demand for organic products.

• Changing lifestyle: The changing lifestyle of consumers is expected to lead to an increase in the demand for organic products. More and more people are working long hours and do not have time to cook. This is expected to lead to an increase in the demand for ready-to-eat organic food products.

CHALLENGES

The global organic market is facing a number of challenges, including:

• High cost of organic product: Organic products are often more expensive than conventional products. This can be a barrier for some consumers.

• Lack of awareness about organic products:

Some consumers are not aware of the benefits of organic products. This can limit the growth of the market.

• Competition from conventional products:

Conventional food and beverage companies are increasingly launching organic products. This is increasing competition in the market.

INDIAN INDUSTRY REVIEW

The growth of organic production in India is a positive development for the Indian economy. The growth of organic production is generating foreign exchange for India and is creating jobs in the organic farming sector. The growth of organic production is also helping to improve the health of Indian farmers and consumers.

The total volume of export of organic food from India during 2022-23 was 1.29 million tonnes, valued at ^6,760.69 crore (US$971.24 million). The top export destinations for Indian organic food were the United States, the European Union, Canada, and Australia. Organic products are exported to USA, European Union, Canada, Great Britain, Switzerland, Turkey, Australia, Ecuador, Korea Republic, Vietnam, Japan, etc.

In terms of export value realization processed foods including soya meal (61%) lead among the products followed by Oilseeds (12.85%), Cereals and millets (12.71%), Sugar (4.77%), Plantation crop products such as Tea & Coffee (2.16 %), Spices and condiments (1.72%), Pulses (1.1%0) and others.

AREA

As of March 31, 2023, total area under organic certification process (registered under National Programme for Organic Production) is 10.17 mha (2022-23), according to the Agricultural and

Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA). This represents an increase of 11.2% from the previous year.

The top states for organic production in India are:

• Madhya Pradesh (262,944 hectares)

• Maharashtra (192,992 hectares)

• Andhra Pradesh (172,783 hectares)

• Gujarat (126,987 hectares)

• Karnataka (108,441 hectares)

The main crops grown under organic production in India are: Cereals, Pulses, Oilseeds, Fruits, Vegetables , Spices and Medicinal plants.

PRODUCTION

According to APEDA, in the fiscal year 2022-23, India produced around 2.9 Million MT (202223) of certified organic products. These products encompass a wide range of food varieties, including oilseeds, fibre, sugar cane, cereals, millets, cotton, pulses, aromatic and medicinal plants, tea, coffee, fruits, spices, dry fruits, vegetables, and processed foods. The production of organic goods extends beyond the edible sector and includes organic cotton fibre and functional food products.

Among the various states in India, Madhya Pradesh holds the distinction of being the largest producer of organic products, followed by Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Odisha. In terms of commodity categories, fibre crops rank as the most prominent, followed by oilseeds, sugar crops, cereals and millets, medicinal and herbal plants, spices and condiments, fresh fruits and vegetables, pulses, and tea and coffee.

EXPORTS

The organic food export realization was around INR 5525.18 Crore (708.33 million USD). Organic products are exported to USA, European Union, Canada, Great Britain, Switzerland, Turkey, Australia, Ecuador, Korea Republic, Vietnam, Japan, etc.

OPPORTUNITIES OF ORGANIC FOOD IN INDIA: Increasing Health Consciousness: As more people become aware of the potential health benefits of organic food, there is a growing market for organic products in India. Consumers are increasingly concerned about the quality of their food and are willing to pay a premium for organic options.

Government Support: The Indian government has been actively promoting organic farming through various initiatives and schemes. This includes financial support, training programs, certification assistance, and subsidies, which create favourable conditions for organic farmers and encourage the growth of the organic food sector.

Export Potential: India has a significant potential for exporting organic products to international markets. With its diverse agricultural resources and traditional farming practices, India can tap into the growing global demand for organic food and establish itself as a reliable supplier of organic products.

Environmental Sustainability: Organic farming practices prioritize soil health, biodiversity conservation, and ecological balance. With increasing concerns about climate change and environmental degradation, organic farming offers a sustainable and eco-friendly approach to food production, which resonates with consumers and presents an opportunity for organic food in India.

THREATS OF ORGANIC FOOD IN INDIA:

Price Premium: Organic food often comes with a higher price tag compared to conventionally grown food due to factors like increased labour costs and limited economies of scale. Affordability can be a barrier for some consumers, particularly in price- sensitive markets, hindering the wider adoption of organic food.

Supply Chain Challenges: The organic food sector in India faces challenges related to the supply chain, including inadequate infrastructure, inefficient distribution systems, and lack of proper storage and transportation facilities. These issues can lead to quality deterioration and higher costs, affecting the availability and accessibility of organic products.

Limited Awareness and Education: Despite growing awareness, there is still a significant knowledge gap among consumers regarding organic food and its benefits. Lack of awareness and education about organic farming practices and certifications can limit consumer trust and demand for organic products.

Counterfeit and Mislabelling: The lack of strict regulatory oversight can lead to issues such as counterfeit organic products and mislabelling. This undermines consumer confidence in the authenticity of organic food and poses a threat to the credibility of the entire organic food sector in India.

COMPANYS OVERVIEW

White Organic Retail Ltd (WORL), is an integrated Organic Foods player offering end-to-end solutions to its customers. The company has built a robust value chain right from contract / leased farming to supply chain management to direct consumers. WORL is into trading Agriculture produce like Cereals, Pulses, Grains, Fruits, and Vegetables etc. Our company is into the operations of trading in Agricultural products including Organic and other Products and started Distribution and Retailing of those Products in October 2016.

The company is currently cultivating organic vegetables and fruits from over 120+ farmers in the state of Maharashtra and Gujarat. Having a strong relationship with farmers is one of the major critical edges the company has built, which ensures a reliable and consistent supply of fruits and vegetables of the desired quality and quantity on a sustainable basis.

BRAND & PRODUCTS

A diversified and vast range of products across vegetables, fruits, processed foods, pulses, cooking oils, spices, snacks, dietary supplements, etc. is one of the key USP of White Organic, which brings substantial value preposition to its customers. The company is constantly widening its product basket by way of rigorous innovations and analysing needs of its valued customer.

The Company sells fresh organic veggies and premium grade organic pulses, spices, cereals etc. from all the segments. Company will also expand in the e-commerce integrated portal with PAN India delivery, with outsourced logistic support. We are very optimist about the future and the growth of the business. The organic business has grown exponentially in the recent past.

The company is focused on expansion of retail segment of the business and exploring models like online e-store and tie ups with e-marketplaces, and the export channel with strategic tie-ups with international companies.

The new management with expertise in retail sector and the initiative of the holding Company to reach out to tier 2 and tier 3 cities and also rural areas to bridge the demand and supply gap will enable the Company also to reach out to these areas and educate people at large about organic food products.

PRODUCT WISE PERFORMANCE

Our performance of the organic agro business activity has started reflecting tremendous response from the market owing to health consciousness and awareness in the organic food product area.

Having successfully entered into the unexplored market of organic food sector (largely unexplored market) the Company has emerged as the pure player in the organic food sector. Our strong will to explore this sector has enabled us to cross boundaries both in terms of capabilities and geography.

Company is not only targeting the viable aspect of rapidly growing concept of organic food, but also putting great efforts to educate the larger society to understand and adapt to better and healthier ways of livelihood. This is witnessed by the Companys performance in the last few quarters.

White Organic together with Suumaya group is all set to create a niche in this sector. For this we have planned different promotional, marketing and advertising activities, also working towards increasing existing product portfolio and bring more niche products in product offerings. The Company has witnessed great demand for products. This gives tremendous confidence to move up the value chain and keep introducing new products.

The Company will continue to strive towards providing the best possible services through quality products and help build a stronger and healthier India. Companys efforts will always be to win over the "Trust and Loyalty" of the consumers thereby build a great brand "White Organics".

OUTLOOK

The Company is committed to expanding its product portfolio to meet the diverse needs of customers and establish itself as a comprehensive solution provider. Our goal is to promote the brand "White Organics" and become a leading supplier of unadulterated organic food products, contributing significantly to the creation of a healthier India based on principles and values.

With substantial growth achieved over the past years and through internal resources, the new management is determined to drive robust growth in all areas of the company. Our focus lies on efficient organic farming practices and an agricultural approach that ensures environmental sustainability. This approach provides stable yields, improves soil health, minimizes environmental impact, and promotes the consumption of organic food while reducing the use of synthetic fertilizers. To achieve these goals, the company will implement a new business strategy.

The vision of the new management is to create a significant social impact through organic farming. We will design a system that promotes and enhances the health of the agro-ecosystem, including biodiversity, biological cycles, and soil biological activity. This will be achieved by employing on-farm agronomic, biological, and mechanical methods, while eliminating the use of synthetic off-farm inputs. Following the acquisition by the new promoter group and the introduction of the new management, the company plans to expand in phases using its cash flow.

One of our key objectives is to develop our own e-commerce website integrated with a digital platform and mobile application. This will enable us to drive sales through an omnichannel approach. The increasing availability of organic food products online and the shifting consumer preference towards organic food are expected to significantly boost the demand for our products in India and globally. Additionally, we are exploring strategic partnerships with major players in the agriculture industry to handle procurement and supply chain management for FMCG companies interested in our organic products.

By pursuing these initiatives, we aim to strengthen our position in the market, increase our product offerings, and make a meaningful contribution to the organic farming sector. We believe that by embracing organic practices and promoting sustainable agriculture, we can not only meet consumer demand but also create a positive impact on society and the environment.

Together with our dedicated team, we are excited about the future prospects of the company and look forward to achieving our goals while upholding our commitment to quality and sustainability.

RISKS AND RISK MITIGATION

The Risk factors have been determined based on their materiality. The following factors have been considered for determining the materiality.

I. Some risks may not be material individually but may be material when considered collectively.

II. Some risks may have material impact qualitatively instead of quantitatively.

III. Some risks may not be material at present but may have a material impact in the future.

The Company faces the following Risks and Concerns

• Economic Risk

Any business is in a way or other, dependent on the prevailing global economic conditions. Inflation, changes in tax, trade, fiscal and monetary policies, scarcity of credit etc. However, we do not expect to be significantly affected by this risk.

RISKS IN ORGANIC AGRICULTURE

Risks that are similar to those in conventional farming, though they may be managed in different ways in organic farming.

Risks that are different between organic farming and conventional farming, but that may only be temporary, due to the recent rapid growth in the organic sector.

Risks that greatly different from those of most conventional farmers because of the different nature of the production and marketing systems.

• Production Risks

Organic farming is less restricted in their choice of crops for rotation than conventional farmers, who risk damage to certain crops from previously applied pesticides. Organic farming can be affected by the natural calamity, adverse weather conditions and climatic risks that are similar for organic and conventional farming. Because of harsh climates, bad weather such as hail or wind can destroy a crop very quickly. Any farmer without irrigation facilities faces the risk of drought, but as organic farmers investment in soil quality allows their soils to hold water and withstand drought better than those of their conventional farmers. Organic producers face less risk than conventional producers on account of chemical-free pesticides usage.

Thus, we believe we have adequate mitigation in place for trade risk.

• Input Risks

Organic farming may face dearth of certified organic seeds, biological pesticides, specialized farm equipment designed for organic cultural practices and other inputs because the market they offer to suppliers may be too small to be profitably served by agribusiness. Concern about the availability of good quality compost that has not been contaminated by GMOs. The flow of credit to organic producers is limited and can be difficult to obtain.

• Transition Risk

The process of transitioning from conventional to organic agriculture may also pose production and market risks that do not persist over time. During the transition process, it faces a steep learning curve as they learn to control pests biologically, manage nutrient cycles, produce different crops, and tap new markets. Crop yields may drop initially on some farms as the soil is being rebuilt and beneficial insect populations are restored. Farmers are unable to command organic premiums until after they have acquired organic certification, which usually requires a three-year waiting period and which commands high value of money.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The internal control and risk management system is structured and applied in accordance with the principles and criteria established in the corporate governance code of the organisation. It is an integral part of the general organisational structure of the Company and the Group and involves a range of personnel who act in a coordinated manner while executing their respective responsibilities. The Board of Directors offers its guidance and strategic supervision to the Executive Directors and management, monitoring and support committees.

MATERIAL DEVELOPMENT IN HUMAN RESOURCES

Human resources are a valuable assets and the company seek to attract and retain the best talent available. Systematic training, development, continuance of productivity and employee satisfaction are some of the highlights of human resource development activities during the year. Employee relations continued to be cordial. The company strives to develop the most superior workforce so that it can accomplish along with the individual employees, their work goals & services to its customers & stakeholders. Our fundamental belief in immense power of the human potential and team work. A transformational force that stimulates enterprise accelerates our constant pursuit of excellence and empowers our people to release their full potential. The company also believes human resources as the supporting pillars for the organizations success. Your director acknowledges and thanks employees for their continued contribution.

DISCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

In continuation with the operational performance highlighted in product wise performance, the performance of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, is as follows:

• Total Net revenue stood at Rs. 27,571.90 lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2023, as against Rs. 7716.63 lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2022

• The EBIDTA (earnings before interest, depreciation and tax) was Rs. (280) lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2023, as against Rs. 923.33 lakhs for the corresponding previous period.

• The profit after tax for the financial year ended March 31, 2023 was Rs. (378.67) lakhs as against Rs. 668.53 lakhs for the corresponding previous period.

Key Financial Ratios

Sr. No Ratio FY 2022-23 FY 2021-22 1 Current Ratio** 1.11% 7.56% 2 Debt-Equity Ratio 0.00 0.00 3 Return on Equity Ratio* -9.61% 15.48% 4 Trade Receivables turnover ratio** 1.99% 4.82% 5 Trade Payables turnover ratio** 1.10% 9.75% 6 Net capital turnover ratio * 9.56% 2.37% 7 Net profit Margin (%) * -1.38% 8.83% 8 Operating Profit Margin** -3.19% 8.70% 9 Return on Capital employed * -9.46% 21.34% 10 Inventory turnover ratio (days)*** 3672.54% 0 11 Interest Coverage Ratio 0 0 12 Debtor turnover ratio 5.42% 3.61%

Explanation where variance is more than 25%:

* Led by increase in depreciation, finance cost and other expenses corresponding decrease in profit ** During the year, there is significant increase trade receivables and trade payables as a result of increase in sales and purchases.

*** Inventory turnover increased due to small quantum of inventory was lying at the end of the FY. Cautionary Statement

The Management of the Company has been diligent in drawing up the said assumptions, expectations, predictions, and forecasts as on date. However, considering the dynamic business and regulatory environment, it assumes no responsibility to publicly amend, modify or revise forward looking statements, based on any subsequent developments, information or events. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the statement. Important factors that could influence the Companys operations include changes in government regulations, tax laws, economic developments within the country and such other factors globally.