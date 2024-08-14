The Board of Directors has approved the rescheduling of 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Monday, September 30, 2024 through Video Conferencing or Other Audio-Visual Means. Approved the draft Notice of 13 Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on September 23,2024, through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means(OAVM) and appointment of Scrutinizer Mr. Rinkesh Gala, Practising Company Secretary, of M/s. Rinkesh Gala & Associates, to conduct the e-voting process in fair and transparent manner. The cut-off date for the same shall be intimated in due course. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024) The Company has decided to reschedule the 13th AGM of the Company that was scheduled to be held on September 23, 2024. The Board of Directors will shortly decide the revised date of AGM. We shall intimate the revised date and other details relating to cut-off date, etc after a decision is taken (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024) To seek extension of time to conduct the 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company under section 96 of the Companies Act, 2013 and to make necessary application to the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/09/2024) Intimation of the Extension of the Annual General Meeting of the Company for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/09/2024) The 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2024, at 02:45 p.m. through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). The cut-off date for the same shall be intimated in due course. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/12/2024)