iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

White Organic Retail Ltd AGM

3.75
(-2.34%)
Jan 15, 2025|09:47:00 AM

White Organic Re CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM28 Dec 202410 Sep 2024
The Board of Directors has approved the rescheduling of 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Monday, September 30, 2024 through Video Conferencing or Other Audio-Visual Means. Approved the draft Notice of 13 Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on September 23,2024, through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means(OAVM) and appointment of Scrutinizer Mr. Rinkesh Gala, Practising Company Secretary, of M/s. Rinkesh Gala & Associates, to conduct the e-voting process in fair and transparent manner. The cut-off date for the same shall be intimated in due course. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024) The Company has decided to reschedule the 13th AGM of the Company that was scheduled to be held on September 23, 2024. The Board of Directors will shortly decide the revised date of AGM. We shall intimate the revised date and other details relating to cut-off date, etc after a decision is taken (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024) To seek extension of time to conduct the 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company under section 96 of the Companies Act, 2013 and to make necessary application to the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/09/2024) Intimation of the Extension of the Annual General Meeting of the Company for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/09/2024) The 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2024, at 02:45 p.m. through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). The cut-off date for the same shall be intimated in due course. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/12/2024)

White Organic Re: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR White Organic Retail Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.