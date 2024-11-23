Board Meeting 2 Dec 2024 19 Nov 2024

White Organic Retail Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In accordance with Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday November 23 2024 inter alia to consider the following agenda: 1. To Consider and Recommend Increase in Authorized Share Capital of the company and Alter Capital Clause of Memorandum of Association. 2. Consider a proposal to issue equity shares to the existing shareholders on Right Basis as may be permitted under applicable law subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required. 3. To discuss such other matters including matters incidental to the ones mentioned above including but not limited to convening of EGM or Postal ballot. Further in reference to our letter dated September 27 2024 we wish to inform you that the Trading Window of the Company pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 read w The Board Meeting to be held on 23/11/2024 has been revised to 26/11/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 23/11/2024 has been revised to 26/11/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/11/2024) White Organic Retail Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the following agenda items: 1. To Consider and Recommend Increase in Authorized Share Capital of the company and Alter Capital Clause of Memorandum of Association. 2. Consider a proposal to issue equity shares to the existing shareholders on Right Basis, as may be permitted under applicable law, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals, as may be required. 3. To discuss such other matters including matters incidental to the ones mentioned above including but not limited to convening of EGM or Postal ballot. Further, in reference to our letter dated September 27, 2024, we wish to inform you that the Trading Window of the Company pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 read with Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading of the Company, the Trading Window for dealing in the shares of the Company was closed from Tuesday, October 01, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.11.2024) White Organic Retail Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/12/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the following agenda items: 1. To Consider and Recommend Increase in Authorized Share Capital of the company and Alter Capital Clause of Memorandum of Association. 2. Consider a proposal to issue equity shares to the existing shareholders on Right Basis, as may be permitted under applicable law, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals, as may be required. 3. To discuss such other matters including matters incidental to the ones mentioned above including but not limited to convening of EGM or Postal ballot. Further, in reference to our letter dated September 27, 2024, we wish to inform you that the Trading Window of the Company pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 read with Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading of the Company, the Trading Window for dealing in the shares of the Company was closed from Tuesday, October 01, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/11/2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting of White Organic Retail Limited held on December 02, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/12/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 12 Aug 2024

White Organic Retail Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In accordance with Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday August 14 2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results (along with Limited Review Report) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and other business matters. Further in reference to our letter dated July 02 2024 we wish to inform you that the Trading Window of the Company pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 read with Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading of the Company the Trading Window for dealing in the shares of the Company was closed from Monday July 01 2024 and will remain closed until 48 hours after the announcement of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results (along with Limited Review Report) of the Company to the Public. The Board of Directors of White Organic Retail Limited at their meeting held today i.e., August 14, 2024, commenced at 7.00 p.m., inter alia: a) Considered and approved the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results (along with Limited Review Report) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Copy of the Financial Results and Limited Review Report are attached herewith as Annexure-A. b) Approved the Board Report and annexures thereto for the FY ended March 31, 2024. c) Approved the draft Notice of 13 Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on September 23,2024, through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means(OAVM) and appointment of Scrutinizer Mr. Rinkesh Gala, Practising Company Secretary, of M/s. Rinkesh Gala & Associates, to conduct the e-voting process in fair and transparent manner. The cut-off date for the same shall be intimated in due course. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 22 May 2024

White Organic Retail Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In accordance with Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday May 27 2024 inter alia to consider the Annual Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with Statutory Auditors Report (Financial Results) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 and other business matters. Further in reference to our letter dated March 30 2024 we wish to inform you that pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 read with the Companys Code for Prevention of Insider Trading the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company was closed from Monday i.e. April 01 2024 and will remain closed until the expiry of 48 hours from the declaration of Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. White Organic Retail Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to our earlier intimation dated May 22, 2024, regarding the prior intimation of the date of Board Meeting, we would like to inform you that the date of Board Meeting which was scheduled to be held on Monday, May 27, 2024, inter alia, to consider the Annual Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with Statutory Auditors Report (Financial Results) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024, and other business matters, is postponed and rescheduled on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, due to unavoidable circumstances. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024) In accordance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, we hereby inform you that, the Board of Directors (the Board) of White Organic Retail Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e., May 28, 2024, commenced at 02:53 p.m., inter alia: a) approved and taken on record the Annual Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with Statutory Audit Report of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024. Copy of the Financial Results and Statutory Audit Report along with Impact of Statement of Audit Qualification (Standalone & Consolidated) are attached herewith as Annexure A. The meeting concluded at 07:05 p.m. Approval of standalone and consolidated financial statements of the company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2204 along with statutory auditors report and statements of impact of audit qualification (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024