Williamson Financial Services Ltd Summary

Williamson Financial Services Limited (Erstwhile known as Makum Tea Co. (India) Limited) was established in Dec 17, 1971. Consequent to the amalgamation and transfer of tea estates the activities of the company were not germane to its name, ie; Makum Tea Co. (India) Limited. Hence, it was renamed Williamson Financial Services Limited, with effect from December 20, 1994.Following the Order from the Calcutta and Guwahati High Courts, Namdang Tea Company, Macneill Leasing & Financial Services and Macneill Financial Services got amalgamated with the Company with effect from 1 Apr.94. According to Scheme of Arrangement sanctioned by the High Courts, WFSL and the erstwhile Namdang Tea Company had transferred five tea estates to Mcleod Russel (India), and their respective investments in two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Maknam and Namtok to Indian Foils, effective from 1 Apr.94. And, the Company became a member of the Rs 1500-Cr. Williamson Magor Group with B M Khaitan as the Chairman.WFSLs principal area of business is fund-based activities like leasing, hire-purchase and corporate financing. It plans to play an advisory role in foreign exchange dealing and corporate restructuring including mergers, besides merchant banking and also sharebroking at a later stage. During 1996-97, fund based activities of the company remained restricted due to non-availability of finance from the organised financial sector.The Company was registered as a Non-Banking Financial Company with Reserve Bank of India during the year 1999-2000.