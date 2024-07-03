Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹17.57
Prev. Close₹17.92
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.41
Day's High₹17.57
Day's Low₹17.57
52 Week's High₹20.58
52 Week's Low₹5.78
Book Value₹-426.34
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14.69
P/E10.67
EPS1.68
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.36
8.36
8.36
8.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-356.19
-356.01
-333.93
-308.28
Net Worth
-347.83
-347.65
-325.57
-299.92
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-14.08
-183.89
96.39
-10.18
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
A Khaitan
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Gaurang Shashikant Ajmera
Independent Director
Mohan Dhanuka
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ekta Benia
Non Executive Director
Natalie Ann Mookerji
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Williamson Financial Services Ltd
Summary
Williamson Financial Services Limited (Erstwhile known as Makum Tea Co. (India) Limited) was established in Dec 17, 1971. Consequent to the amalgamation and transfer of tea estates the activities of the company were not germane to its name, ie; Makum Tea Co. (India) Limited. Hence, it was renamed Williamson Financial Services Limited, with effect from December 20, 1994.Following the Order from the Calcutta and Guwahati High Courts, Namdang Tea Company, Macneill Leasing & Financial Services and Macneill Financial Services got amalgamated with the Company with effect from 1 Apr.94. According to Scheme of Arrangement sanctioned by the High Courts, WFSL and the erstwhile Namdang Tea Company had transferred five tea estates to Mcleod Russel (India), and their respective investments in two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Maknam and Namtok to Indian Foils, effective from 1 Apr.94. And, the Company became a member of the Rs 1500-Cr. Williamson Magor Group with B M Khaitan as the Chairman.WFSLs principal area of business is fund-based activities like leasing, hire-purchase and corporate financing. It plans to play an advisory role in foreign exchange dealing and corporate restructuring including mergers, besides merchant banking and also sharebroking at a later stage. During 1996-97, fund based activities of the company remained restricted due to non-availability of finance from the organised financial sector.The Company was registered as a Non-Banking Financial Company with Reserve Bank o
The Williamson Financial Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹17.57 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Williamson Financial Services Ltd is ₹14.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Williamson Financial Services Ltd is 10.67 and -0.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Williamson Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Williamson Financial Services Ltd is ₹5.78 and ₹20.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Williamson Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.49%, 3 Years at 36.80%, 1 Year at 169.07%, 6 Month at 142.16%, 3 Month at 145.48% and 1 Month at 88.83%.
