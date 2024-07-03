iifl-logo-icon 1
Williamson Financial Services Ltd Share Price

17.57
(-1.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:38:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open17.57
  • Day's High17.57
  • 52 Wk High20.58
  • Prev. Close17.92
  • Day's Low17.57
  • 52 Wk Low 5.78
  • Turnover (lac)0.41
  • P/E10.67
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-426.34
  • EPS1.68
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14.69
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Williamson Financial Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

17.57

Prev. Close

17.92

Turnover(Lac.)

0.41

Day's High

17.57

Day's Low

17.57

52 Week's High

20.58

52 Week's Low

5.78

Book Value

-426.34

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14.69

P/E

10.67

EPS

1.68

Divi. Yield

0

Williamson Financial Services Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2024

arrow

Williamson Financial Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

Williamson Financial Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:48 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.61%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.61%

Non-Promoter- 0.55%

Institutions: 0.55%

Non-Institutions: 36.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Williamson Financial Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.36

8.36

8.36

8.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-356.19

-356.01

-333.93

-308.28

Net Worth

-347.83

-347.65

-325.57

-299.92

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-14.08

-183.89

96.39

-10.18

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Williamson Financial Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Williamson Financial Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

A Khaitan

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Gaurang Shashikant Ajmera

Independent Director

Mohan Dhanuka

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ekta Benia

Non Executive Director

Natalie Ann Mookerji

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Williamson Financial Services Ltd

Summary

Williamson Financial Services Limited (Erstwhile known as Makum Tea Co. (India) Limited) was established in Dec 17, 1971. Consequent to the amalgamation and transfer of tea estates the activities of the company were not germane to its name, ie; Makum Tea Co. (India) Limited. Hence, it was renamed Williamson Financial Services Limited, with effect from December 20, 1994.Following the Order from the Calcutta and Guwahati High Courts, Namdang Tea Company, Macneill Leasing & Financial Services and Macneill Financial Services got amalgamated with the Company with effect from 1 Apr.94. According to Scheme of Arrangement sanctioned by the High Courts, WFSL and the erstwhile Namdang Tea Company had transferred five tea estates to Mcleod Russel (India), and their respective investments in two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Maknam and Namtok to Indian Foils, effective from 1 Apr.94. And, the Company became a member of the Rs 1500-Cr. Williamson Magor Group with B M Khaitan as the Chairman.WFSLs principal area of business is fund-based activities like leasing, hire-purchase and corporate financing. It plans to play an advisory role in foreign exchange dealing and corporate restructuring including mergers, besides merchant banking and also sharebroking at a later stage. During 1996-97, fund based activities of the company remained restricted due to non-availability of finance from the organised financial sector.The Company was registered as a Non-Banking Financial Company with Reserve Bank o
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Williamson Financial Services Ltd share price today?

The Williamson Financial Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹17.57 today.

What is the Market Cap of Williamson Financial Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Williamson Financial Services Ltd is ₹14.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Williamson Financial Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Williamson Financial Services Ltd is 10.67 and -0.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Williamson Financial Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Williamson Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Williamson Financial Services Ltd is ₹5.78 and ₹20.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Williamson Financial Services Ltd?

Williamson Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.49%, 3 Years at 36.80%, 1 Year at 169.07%, 6 Month at 142.16%, 3 Month at 145.48% and 1 Month at 88.83%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Williamson Financial Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Williamson Financial Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.62 %
Institutions - 0.56 %
Public - 36.82 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Williamson Financial Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

