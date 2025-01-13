iifl-logo-icon 1
Williamson Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

15.9
(-1.97%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:34:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.36

8.36

8.36

8.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-356.19

-356.01

-333.93

-308.28

Net Worth

-347.83

-347.65

-325.57

-299.92

Minority Interest

Debt

464.64

469.68

495.57

510.79

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

116.81

122.03

170

210.87

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

16.91

12.38

15.95

21.15

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

99.88

109.61

154.03

189.63

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.08

7.16

7.16

0.08

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

167.85

177.68

205.63

291.44

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

-0.16

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-68.05

-75.23

-58.76

-101.73

Cash

0.01

0.03

0.01

0.07

Total Assets

116.81

122.03

170

210.86

