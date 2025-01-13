Williamson Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.36
8.36
8.36
8.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-356.19
-356.01
-333.93
-308.28
Net Worth
-347.83
-347.65
-325.57
-299.92
Minority Interest
Debt
464.64
469.68
495.57
510.79
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
116.81
122.03
170
210.87
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
16.91
12.38
15.95
21.15
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
99.88
109.61
154.03
189.63
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.08
7.16
7.16
0.08
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
167.85
177.68
205.63
291.44
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
-0.16
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-68.05
-75.23
-58.76
-101.73
Cash
0.01
0.03
0.01
0.07
Total Assets
116.81
122.03
170
210.86
