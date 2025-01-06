Williamson Financial Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-14.08
-183.89
96.39
-10.18
Other operating items
Operating
-14.08
-183.89
96.39
-10.18
Capital expenditure
0
-1.17
0.01
0
Free cash flow
-14.08
-185.06
96.4
-10.18
Equity raised
-619.8
-318.94
14.75
58.97
Investing
0.61
-263.96
51.2
98.13
Financing
580.81
977.53
439.05
459.35
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-52.44
209.57
601.4
606.27
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.