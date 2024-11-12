Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

WILLIAMSON FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, have inter-alia approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report submitted by M/s. V. Singhi & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company, pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

WILLIAMSON FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. to consider and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited review Report for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 ii. to consider the re-appointment of Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company to hold office for second term of 5 (five) consecutive years subject to approval of members at the general meeting of the Company and also to consider allied business matters the Board at its meeting held on 13th August, 2024 based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Commitee has approved the reappointment of Mr. G S Ajmera as an Independent director for second term of five years w.e.f 13 December, 2024 to 12 December, 2029 subject to approval of the shareholders of the company in the ensuing AGM. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 17 May 2024

WILLIAMSON FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. The Board of Directors has approved the Audited Financial Statement of the company. The Board of Directors has approved the Audited Financial statement of the company for the year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024