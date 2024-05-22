To the Members of Wim Plast Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Wim Plast Limited ("the Company"), which comprise of the

Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash

Flow Statement and the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordancewiththeStandardsonAuditing(SAs),asspecifiedunder Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisionsoftheActandtheRulesthereunder,andwehavefulfilledour other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone

Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

There are no key audit matters identified in our audit.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Board of Directors for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the IndianAccountingStandards(IndAS)specifiedunder Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficientand appropriate for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Management and Board of Directors.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditionsthatmaycastsignificantdoubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report.

However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that individually or in aggregate makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone FinancialStatementsmaybeinfluenced.We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatement in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of theStandaloneFinancialStatementsfinancialyear ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure "A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, Standalone the Statement of Profit & Loss (including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Cash Flow Statement and Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Ind As specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended; e) On the basis of the written representation received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act; f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report inAnnexure

"B" to this report; g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid/provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act; h) With respect to the matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company did not have any pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements (ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts, which could result in any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) (a) The management has represented that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; b) The management has represented that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or thelike and on behalf ofthe Ultimate Beneficiaries; (c) Based on the audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (iv)(a) and (iv) (b) contain any material misstatement.

(v) a) The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend. b) As stated in the Note 42 to the standalone Financial Statements, the Board of Directors of the Company has proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing annual general meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to the declaration of dividend.

(vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For Jeswani & Rathore Chartered Accountants (FRN: 104202W)

Dhiren K. Rathore (Partner) M. No: 115126

UDIN: 24115126BKCYDI6281 Place: Mumbai Date: May 22, 2024

ANNExurE "A" TOT hE INDEpENDENT AuDITOrS rEpOrT

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Wim Plast Limited

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date) In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that: i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets: a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE) and relevant details of right-of-use assets. b) The Company has a phased program for physical verification of the PPE for all locations. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable considering the size of the Company and nature of its PPE. Physical verification of the assets has been carried out during the year pursuant to the programme in that respect and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. c) On the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company. d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right of use assets) during the year. e) There are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made there under. ii. In respect of its Inventories: a) The inventory except goods in transit and stock lying with third parties has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. Discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were not noticed on such physical verification. b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from bank on the basis of security of current assets and movable Property, Plant and Equipment. In our opinion, the monthly statements filed by the company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company. iii. During the year the Company has made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. a) During the year, the Company has provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to companies as follows:

Particulars The aggregate amount during the year (in Lakhs) Balance outstanding at the balance sheet date (in Lakhs) Parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates 10,000 10,000

(b) During the year, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans to companies are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) The Company has granted loans during the year to companies where the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayment or receipts are regular.

(d) There are no amounts of loans granted to companies which are overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) There were no loans which had fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. iv. The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable. v. The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act, related to the manufacturing activities, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the Same. vii. (a) The Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it with appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) There are no dues relating to Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs or Cess or other statutory dues, which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute. viii. The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. ix. (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loan or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any banks and related parties during the year.

(b) The Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) On the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not taken any term loan during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) On an overall of examination of the financial statement of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long term purpose by the Company.

(e) The Company has not taken loan from any entity or any person on account of or to meet the obligation of its subsidiaries, joint ventures as defined under Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) The Company has not raised any funds during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associates Companies. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. x. (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xi. (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the Standalone Financial

Statements and according to the information and explanations given by the management, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by cost auditor/ secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) Based on our audit procedure performed and according to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle blower complaints were received by the Company during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xiii. Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Note 35 of Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. (b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company for the period under audit issued till date in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. xv. The Company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xvi. (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtaining a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on Clause 3(xvii)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) There is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xvii)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xvii. The Company has incurred cash losses during thefinancialyear covered by our audit and the immediately precedingfinancialyear. xviii. There has been no resignation of statutory auditor during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xix. On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in Note 41 to the Standalone Financial Statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act. (b) There are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of Companies Act. Hence reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

For Jeswani & Rathore Chartered Accountants (FRN: 104202W)

Dhiren K. Rathore (Partner) M. No: 115126

UDIN: 24115126BKCYDI6281

Place: Mumbai Date: May 22, 2024

ANNExurE "b" TOT hE INDEpENDENT AuDITOrSrE pOrT

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report with reference to the foresaid Standalone Financial Statements of under clause(i) sub sec 3 of section 143 of the Act.

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date)

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of Wim Plast Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficientconduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the CompaniesAct, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, as specified under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for Companys internal financial controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone

Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that:

1. pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

2. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company and;

3. provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For Jeswani & Rathore Chartered Accountants (FRN: 104202W)

Dhiren K. Rathore (Partner) M. No: 115126

UDIN: 24115126BKCYDI6281

Place: Mumbai Date: May 22, 2024