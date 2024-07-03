Summary

Wim Plast Limited was incorporated in October, 1988. Jointly promoted by the Cello and M G Shah Groups as a Private Limited Company, Wim Plast (WPL) was converted into a Public Limited Company in Jul.93. The Company presently has 9 manufacturing units and 10 trading depots spread across PAN India. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of various plastic products such as Plastic Moulded Furniture, Extrusion Sheets, Air Coolers, Dustbin Industrial Pallets and Industrial and Engineering Moulds.WPL came out with its initial public offering in Aug.94, to part-finance the project at Daman to manufacture 2020 tpa of injection-moulded plastic furniture like chairs and tables. The cost of the project, as appraised by IDBI, was estimated at Rs 10.85 cr. The company went into commercial production from 1 Dec.94. The main products of the company are injection-moulded plastic furniture like chairs, tables, etc. The range selected by the company are the latest and contemporary European designs having distinct features like vivid colour combinations, ergonomically designed for maximum physical comfort, light-weight, 100% termite resistant, low maintenance cost, easy stackability and low cost. The product is marketed to households and institutional users. It will be marketing its products under the popular and well-established Cello brand name.The company has imported moulds from Italy at concessional customs duty under the EPCG scheme, wherein it has an export obligation. The companys pro

