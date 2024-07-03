iifl-logo-icon 1
Wim Plast Ltd Share Price

615
(0.87%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:27:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open624
  • Day's High624
  • 52 Wk High739
  • Prev. Close609.7
  • Day's Low612
  • 52 Wk Low 465.5
  • Turnover (lac)47.42
  • P/E11.7
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value426.81
  • EPS52.13
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)738.21
  • Div. Yield1.64
Wim Plast Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

624

Prev. Close

609.7

Turnover(Lac.)

47.42

Day's High

624

Day's Low

612

52 Week's High

739

52 Week's Low

465.5

Book Value

426.81

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

738.21

P/E

11.7

EPS

52.13

Divi. Yield

1.64

Wim Plast Ltd Corporate Action

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 10

arrow

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 May, 2024

arrow

Wim Plast Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Wim Plast Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:40 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.99%

Non-Promoter- 3.82%

Institutions: 3.82%

Non-Institutions: 40.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Wim Plast Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12

12

12

12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

477.5

431.57

400.75

371.12

Net Worth

489.5

443.57

412.75

383.12

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

316.75

261.53

317.09

384.21

yoy growth (%)

21.11

-17.51

-17.46

9.35

Raw materials

-185.57

-141.46

-164.63

-218.68

As % of sales

58.58

54.08

51.92

56.91

Employee costs

-23.44

-18.58

-24.33

-24.2

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

47.59

42.85

56.21

67.24

Depreciation

-16.26

-17.96

-18.49

-15.25

Tax paid

-12.25

-10.55

-10.93

-22.59

Working capital

13.39

5.47

-14.59

34

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

21.11

-17.51

-17.46

9.35

Op profit growth

-1.19

-19.86

-17.34

-1.48

EBIT growth

11.09

-23.78

-16.22

-7.39

Net profit growth

9.41

-28.66

1.39

-8.12

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

342.84

330.62

318.75

268.23

321.6

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

342.84

330.62

318.75

268.23

321.6

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

24.71

10.97

10.96

7.28

7.89

Wim Plast Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,610.75

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,620.65

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.35

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,652.1

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.9

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Wim Plast Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & MD & CEO

Pradeep G Rathod

Joint Managing Director

Pankaj G Rathod

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sudhakar Mondkar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rasna Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Darsha Adodra

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Piyush S Chhajed

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

GAURAV PRADEEP RATHOD

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Wim Plast Ltd

Summary

Wim Plast Limited was incorporated in October, 1988. Jointly promoted by the Cello and M G Shah Groups as a Private Limited Company, Wim Plast (WPL) was converted into a Public Limited Company in Jul.93. The Company presently has 9 manufacturing units and 10 trading depots spread across PAN India. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of various plastic products such as Plastic Moulded Furniture, Extrusion Sheets, Air Coolers, Dustbin Industrial Pallets and Industrial and Engineering Moulds.WPL came out with its initial public offering in Aug.94, to part-finance the project at Daman to manufacture 2020 tpa of injection-moulded plastic furniture like chairs and tables. The cost of the project, as appraised by IDBI, was estimated at Rs 10.85 cr. The company went into commercial production from 1 Dec.94. The main products of the company are injection-moulded plastic furniture like chairs, tables, etc. The range selected by the company are the latest and contemporary European designs having distinct features like vivid colour combinations, ergonomically designed for maximum physical comfort, light-weight, 100% termite resistant, low maintenance cost, easy stackability and low cost. The product is marketed to households and institutional users. It will be marketing its products under the popular and well-established Cello brand name.The company has imported moulds from Italy at concessional customs duty under the EPCG scheme, wherein it has an export obligation. The companys pro
Company FAQs

What is the Wim Plast Ltd share price today?

The Wim Plast Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹615 today.

What is the Market Cap of Wim Plast Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Wim Plast Ltd is ₹738.21 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Wim Plast Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Wim Plast Ltd is 11.7 and 1.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Wim Plast Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Wim Plast Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Wim Plast Ltd is ₹465.5 and ₹739 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Wim Plast Ltd?

Wim Plast Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.74%, 3 Years at 8.18%, 1 Year at 0.99%, 6 Month at 0.49%, 3 Month at -7.34% and 1 Month at -2.29%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Wim Plast Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Wim Plast Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.99 %
Institutions - 3.82 %
Public - 40.19 %

