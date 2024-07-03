SectorPlastic products
Open₹624
Prev. Close₹609.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹47.42
Day's High₹624
Day's Low₹612
52 Week's High₹739
52 Week's Low₹465.5
Book Value₹426.81
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)738.21
P/E11.7
EPS52.13
Divi. Yield1.64
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12
12
12
12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
477.5
431.57
400.75
371.12
Net Worth
489.5
443.57
412.75
383.12
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
316.75
261.53
317.09
384.21
yoy growth (%)
21.11
-17.51
-17.46
9.35
Raw materials
-185.57
-141.46
-164.63
-218.68
As % of sales
58.58
54.08
51.92
56.91
Employee costs
-23.44
-18.58
-24.33
-24.2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
47.59
42.85
56.21
67.24
Depreciation
-16.26
-17.96
-18.49
-15.25
Tax paid
-12.25
-10.55
-10.93
-22.59
Working capital
13.39
5.47
-14.59
34
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
21.11
-17.51
-17.46
9.35
Op profit growth
-1.19
-19.86
-17.34
-1.48
EBIT growth
11.09
-23.78
-16.22
-7.39
Net profit growth
9.41
-28.66
1.39
-8.12
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
342.84
330.62
318.75
268.23
321.6
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
342.84
330.62
318.75
268.23
321.6
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
24.71
10.97
10.96
7.28
7.89
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,610.75
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,620.65
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.35
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,652.1
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.9
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & MD & CEO
Pradeep G Rathod
Joint Managing Director
Pankaj G Rathod
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sudhakar Mondkar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rasna Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Darsha Adodra
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Piyush S Chhajed
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
GAURAV PRADEEP RATHOD
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Wim Plast Ltd
Summary
Wim Plast Limited was incorporated in October, 1988. Jointly promoted by the Cello and M G Shah Groups as a Private Limited Company, Wim Plast (WPL) was converted into a Public Limited Company in Jul.93. The Company presently has 9 manufacturing units and 10 trading depots spread across PAN India. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of various plastic products such as Plastic Moulded Furniture, Extrusion Sheets, Air Coolers, Dustbin Industrial Pallets and Industrial and Engineering Moulds.WPL came out with its initial public offering in Aug.94, to part-finance the project at Daman to manufacture 2020 tpa of injection-moulded plastic furniture like chairs and tables. The cost of the project, as appraised by IDBI, was estimated at Rs 10.85 cr. The company went into commercial production from 1 Dec.94. The main products of the company are injection-moulded plastic furniture like chairs, tables, etc. The range selected by the company are the latest and contemporary European designs having distinct features like vivid colour combinations, ergonomically designed for maximum physical comfort, light-weight, 100% termite resistant, low maintenance cost, easy stackability and low cost. The product is marketed to households and institutional users. It will be marketing its products under the popular and well-established Cello brand name.The company has imported moulds from Italy at concessional customs duty under the EPCG scheme, wherein it has an export obligation. The companys pro
Read More
The Wim Plast Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹615 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Wim Plast Ltd is ₹738.21 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Wim Plast Ltd is 11.7 and 1.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Wim Plast Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Wim Plast Ltd is ₹465.5 and ₹739 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Wim Plast Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.74%, 3 Years at 8.18%, 1 Year at 0.99%, 6 Month at 0.49%, 3 Month at -7.34% and 1 Month at -2.29%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.