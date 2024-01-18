Recommendation of Final dividend @ 100% i.e. Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each on Equity Shares of the Company of face value of Rs. 10/- each for the Financial Year 2023-24, subject to approval of Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The Dividend, if approved, by the members at the ensuing AGM will be credited/ dispatched to the shareholders on or after the 5th day from the date of AGM.