Wim Plast Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12
12
12
12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
477.5
431.57
400.75
371.12
Net Worth
489.5
443.57
412.75
383.12
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
1.07
1.27
Deferred Tax Liability Net
9.06
8.41
8.41
8.02
Total Liabilities
498.56
451.98
422.23
392.41
Fixed Assets
74.93
76.93
102
116.83
Intangible Assets
Investments
169.55
155.67
150.2
119.98
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.19
0.6
0
0
Networking Capital
244.96
212.24
164.32
150.7
Inventories
76.09
92.49
101.67
103.13
Inventory Days
117.15
143.92
Sundry Debtors
85.86
74.1
68.14
65.79
Debtor Days
78.51
91.81
Other Current Assets
114.4
80.68
14.28
11.85
Sundry Creditors
-20.4
-16.84
-11.54
-14.04
Creditor Days
13.29
19.59
Other Current Liabilities
-10.99
-18.19
-8.23
-16.03
Cash
8.92
6.54
5.72
4.91
Total Assets
498.55
451.98
422.24
392.42
