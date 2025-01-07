Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
316.75
261.53
317.09
384.21
yoy growth (%)
21.11
-17.51
-17.46
9.35
Raw materials
-185.57
-141.46
-164.63
-218.68
As % of sales
58.58
54.08
51.92
56.91
Employee costs
-23.44
-18.58
-24.33
-24.2
As % of sales
7.4
7.1
7.67
6.3
Other costs
-54.65
-47.75
-61.06
-60.18
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.25
18.25
19.25
15.66
Operating profit
53.09
53.73
67.05
81.13
OPM
16.76
20.54
21.14
21.11
Depreciation
-16.26
-17.96
-18.49
-15.25
Interest expense
-0.21
-0.17
-0.24
-0.14
Other income
10.98
7.25
7.9
1.52
Profit before tax
47.59
42.85
56.21
67.24
Taxes
-12.25
-10.55
-10.93
-22.59
Tax rate
-25.74
-24.63
-19.45
-33.59
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
35.33
32.29
45.27
44.65
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
35.33
32.29
45.27
44.65
yoy growth (%)
9.41
-28.66
1.39
-8.12
NPM
11.15
12.34
14.27
11.62
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.