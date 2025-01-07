iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Wim Plast Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

600.05
(0.83%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:28:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Wim Plast Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

316.75

261.53

317.09

384.21

yoy growth (%)

21.11

-17.51

-17.46

9.35

Raw materials

-185.57

-141.46

-164.63

-218.68

As % of sales

58.58

54.08

51.92

56.91

Employee costs

-23.44

-18.58

-24.33

-24.2

As % of sales

7.4

7.1

7.67

6.3

Other costs

-54.65

-47.75

-61.06

-60.18

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.25

18.25

19.25

15.66

Operating profit

53.09

53.73

67.05

81.13

OPM

16.76

20.54

21.14

21.11

Depreciation

-16.26

-17.96

-18.49

-15.25

Interest expense

-0.21

-0.17

-0.24

-0.14

Other income

10.98

7.25

7.9

1.52

Profit before tax

47.59

42.85

56.21

67.24

Taxes

-12.25

-10.55

-10.93

-22.59

Tax rate

-25.74

-24.63

-19.45

-33.59

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

35.33

32.29

45.27

44.65

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

35.33

32.29

45.27

44.65

yoy growth (%)

9.41

-28.66

1.39

-8.12

NPM

11.15

12.34

14.27

11.62

Wim Plast : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Wim Plast Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.