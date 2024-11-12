|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|WIM PLAST LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) under Indian Accounting Standards for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 alongwith Limited Review Report for the corresponding period. Enclosed h/w is the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 12th November, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Sep 2024
|25 Sep 2024
|WIM PLAST LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve discussion on business matters and any other item with the permission of Chair. Enclosed h/w is the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 30th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|11 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|Quarterly Results Enclosed h/w is the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 11th August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2024
|12 May 2024
|WIM PLAST LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 and recommendation of final dividend if any on Equity Shares of the Company for the financial year ended 2023-24. Enclosed h/w is the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 22nd May, 2024 The 36th AGM of the members of the Company will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. through Video conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) facility Enclosed h/w the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 The Board recommended Final Dividend @ 100% i.e. Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each on Equity Shares of the Company of face value of Rs. 10/- each for the Financial Year 2023-24, subject to approval of Members at the ensuing Annual general Meeting (AGM) of the Company. Please find attached disclosure u/r 30 of Listing Regulation The 36th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2024 at 11 a.m. through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OAVM) facility. Register of Members and Share transfer Books will remain closed from Saturday, August 3, 2024 to Saturday, August 10, 2024 (both days Inclusive) The Board of Directors have recommended a payment of Final Dividend of Rs. 10/- (100%) per equity share for the Financial Year 2023-24. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|WIM PLAST LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) under Indian Accounting Standards for the third quarter and nine-months ended 31st December 2023 alongwith the Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon for the corresponding period. Enclosed h/w is the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 9th February, 2024 Please find attached Disclosure for Resignation of Ms. Karishma H. Parekh, Non-Executive Director of the Company Please find attached Disclosure for completion of second term of few Independent Directors on 31st March, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)
