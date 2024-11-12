Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

WIM PLAST LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) under Indian Accounting Standards for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 alongwith Limited Review Report for the corresponding period. Enclosed h/w is the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 12th November, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Sep 2024 25 Sep 2024

WIM PLAST LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve discussion on business matters and any other item with the permission of Chair. Enclosed h/w is the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 30th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024)

Board Meeting 11 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Quarterly Results Enclosed h/w is the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 11th August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.08.2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 12 May 2024

WIM PLAST LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 and recommendation of final dividend if any on Equity Shares of the Company for the financial year ended 2023-24. Enclosed h/w is the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 22nd May, 2024 The 36th AGM of the members of the Company will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. through Video conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) facility Enclosed h/w the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 The Board recommended Final Dividend @ 100% i.e. Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each on Equity Shares of the Company of face value of Rs. 10/- each for the Financial Year 2023-24, subject to approval of Members at the ensuing Annual general Meeting (AGM) of the Company. Please find attached disclosure u/r 30 of Listing Regulation The 36th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2024 at 11 a.m. through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OAVM) facility. Register of Members and Share transfer Books will remain closed from Saturday, August 3, 2024 to Saturday, August 10, 2024 (both days Inclusive) The Board of Directors have recommended a payment of Final Dividend of Rs. 10/- (100%) per equity share for the Financial Year 2023-24. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024