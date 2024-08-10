Approved the draft Notice of 36th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company. The 36th AGM will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means (VC/ OAVM) facility in accordance with the applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India and Securities and Exchange Board of India. The 36th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2024 at 11 a.m. through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OAVM) facility. Register of Members and Share transfer Books will remain closed from Saturday, August 3, 2024 to Saturday, August 10, 2024 (both days Inclusive) Enclosed h/w is the Proceedings of the 36th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on Saturday, August 10, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)