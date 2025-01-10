TO THE MEMBERS OF WINSOME TEXTILE INDUSTRIES LIMITED Report on the Audit of Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of M/s Winsome Textile Industries Limited (the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flow for the year on that date, and Notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, of the state of affairs (financial position) of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its Profit (financial performance including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Ind AS financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Ind AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in our audit Inventories (refer note 4.1 to the financial statements) Our audit procedures included: Inventories held by the Company comprising of Raw Material, Work-in-Progress, Finished Goods and Others represents 37.44% of the Companys total assets. • Through discussions with management, we understood the Companys basis of estimated selling price for the goods; Under Ind AS, the Company is required to measure inventory at lower of Cost or Net Realizable Value (NRV). However, the raw material and work-in progress is not written down below cost when finished goods are expected to be sold at or above cost. • Evaluating the design & testing controls related to Companys review of key estimates, including estimated future selling prices and estimated cost of completion for work-in-progress inventory. Assessing NRV Net realisable value is the estimated selling price in the ordinary course of business, less estimated costs of completion and the estimated costs necessary to make the sale. The assessment and application of write-down of inventory to NRV are subject to significant judgement by Company. Considering the companys present situation, significant judgements made by the company in light of future market & economic conditions for determination of NRV and considering materiality in context of total assets of the Company, we have considered the valuation of inventory to be the key audit matter.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs (financial position), profit or loss (financial performance including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)

(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has internal financial controls with reference to Financial

Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the order.

(A) As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books and proper returns adequate for the purposes of our audit have been received from one branch not visited by us;

c. The management certified financial statement of Companys foreign branch has been incorporated in these financial statements. As informed to us, there is no mandatory requirement of audit of accounts of such foreign branch in accordance with the laws of the country of foreign branch and our opinion on the financial statements, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of the said branch and our report in terms of sub-sections (8) of Section 143 of the Act, in so far as it relates to the said branch is based solely on the reports of the management (refer note no. 32 to the notes of accounts).

Our opinion on the financial statements is not modified in respect of the above matters with respect to our reliance on the work done.

d. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account and returns;

e. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act;

f. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; and

(B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. the Company has, to the extent ascertainable, disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note 12 to the financial statements;

ii. the Company does not have any material foreseeable losses on long term contracts including derivative contracts which would impact its financial position;

iii. there has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company

iv. (a) the management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note 31(g) to the financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) the management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note 31(h) to the financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the

Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

vi. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023.

Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used accounting software(s) for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software(s). Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. Additionally, the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

(C) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

For B. CHHAWCHARIA & CO. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 305123E Abhishek Gupta Partner Membership No. 529082 Place: Dharamshala (Camp) Date: 17th May, 2024

Annexure - A to the Auditors9 Report

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best to our knowledge and belief, we report that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management according to the programme of periodical verification in phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the management has conducted physical verification of inventory at various intervals during the year using such procedures which, in our opinion, is reasonable and appropriate having regard to the size of the company and nature of its business. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five Crore rupees from banks on the basis of security of current assets and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks are generally in with the books of accounts of the Company and no material deviation has been observed.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any secured/unsecured loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties during the year, except loans given to the employees in the ordinary course of the business of the company in accordance with its employee policies.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and securities made by the company, if any.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended).

(vi) As certified by a Cost Accountant, the company has maintained cost records for the year under review, as prescribed under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 to the extent applicable to the company. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of such records.

(vii) (a) According to the records of the company, the company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, Cess and other statutory dues, as applicable, and no such statutory dues were outstanding as at the last day of the financial year under review for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of income-tax, Goods and Service Tax, duty of customs and cess, as applicable, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute, except the following:

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Period Amount unpaid (In Lacs D) Forum where dispute is pending HP Sales Tax Act Entry Tax F.Y. 2010-11 to 2017-18 452.02 The High Court of Shimla

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no such transactions which were not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to a bank, financial institution or Government.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any other lender.

(c) On the basis of the examination of the books of accounts of the Company and according to information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, the term loans have been applied for the purpose for which such loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been utilised for long term purposes.

(e) The company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) The company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year under review.

(b) According to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year under review.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company have been noticed or reported during the year under review.

(b) No report has been filed by us under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle-bower complaints have been received during the year by the company.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting on clauses 3(xii)(a), 3(xii) (b) and 3(xii)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has an internal audit system, which in our opinion, is commensurate with the size of the company and the nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditors for the year under audit provided to us by the management were considered by us.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the examination of the records of the company, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities.

(c) In our opinion, the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Group does not have more than one CIC as part of the Group.

(xvii) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year under review and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has not been any resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and hence reporting on clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) On the basis of overall examination of the financial ratios disclosed in Note 30 to the financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and according to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, prima facie, no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report regarding the companys capability to meet its liabilities existing as on the date of the balance sheet, as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount towards companys Corporate Social Responsibility obligations in terms of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 and hence, reporting on clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xxi) The company is not required to prepare consolidated financial statements and hence, reporting on clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable.

For B. CHHAWCHARIA & CO. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 305123E Abhishek Gupta Place: Dharamshala (Camp) Partner Date: 17th May, 2024 Membership No. 529082

Annexure - B to the Auditors9 Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause

(i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Winsome Textile Industries Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.