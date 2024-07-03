Summary

Winsome Textile Industries Limited, established in 1980 is engaged the manufacture of yarn and allied activities. Its products include cotton yarn containing 85% or more of cotton, cotton yarn containing less than 85% of cotton and yarn of synthetic staple fibre containing 85% or more of acrylic. The Company has a run-of-theriver Hydro Power Plant at VillLunta P.O. Khanyara near Dharamshala (H.P.). This Hydro Power Plant is generating & supplying approx 20% of the textile units power requirement.With an eye on increasing business opportunities being offered by the textile industry, Winsome established a spinning unit at Baddi in Himachal Pradesh in 1980. All its spinning units are equipped with latest machinery from Reiter, Lakshmi, Schlafhorst and Murata. Special stress has been given to minimise contamination, both at pre-spinning and post-spinning stages by adding machines like Vision Shield in Blow Room and Schlafhorst-338 with LOEPFE - 9001 (SIRO CLEANER) Contamination Control Channel at winding stage.The dye house is a fully imported plant with precision winder from SSM, dyeing vessels from Cubotex, hydro extractor from Galvanin & R/F dryer from Stalam. We can develop any shade in Melange / package dyed / fiber dyed yarns here.In 2012-13, the Company set up a Wholly Owned Subsidiary in U.A.E., Dubai under the name & style of Winsome Textile Industries FZE. The New Spinning Unit of the Company with the capacity of 41088 spindles started production effective from April 1

