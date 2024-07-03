iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Winsome Textile Industries Ltd Share Price

99.45
(-0.75%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:49:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open103.6
  • Day's High103.6
  • 52 Wk High128
  • Prev. Close100.2
  • Day's Low99
  • 52 Wk Low 63.11
  • Turnover (lac)9.26
  • P/E7.81
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value146.72
  • EPS12.83
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)197.11
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Winsome Textile Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

103.6

Prev. Close

100.2

Turnover(Lac.)

9.26

Day's High

103.6

Day's Low

99

52 Week's High

128

52 Week's Low

63.11

Book Value

146.72

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

197.11

P/E

7.81

EPS

12.83

Divi. Yield

0

Winsome Textile Industries Ltd Corporate Action

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Aug, 2024

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

14 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Winsome Textile Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Winsome Textile Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:57 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.42%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.42%

Non-Promoter- 29.92%

Institutions: 29.92%

Non-Institutions: 13.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Winsome Textile Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.82

19.82

19.82

19.82

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

255.24

236.41

212

166.38

Net Worth

275.06

256.23

231.82

186.2

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

623.78

662.1

697.65

713.39

yoy growth (%)

-5.78

-5.09

-2.2

8.38

Raw materials

-406.36

-434.37

-453.7

-439.75

As % of sales

65.14

65.6

65.03

61.64

Employee costs

-53.74

-57.91

-56.79

-52.14

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

4.32

-4.43

6.88

31.99

Depreciation

-21.8

-22.45

-24.7

-27.38

Tax paid

-0.32

1.51

-1.92

-10.13

Working capital

30.74

-15.67

-14.32

39.09

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-5.78

-5.09

-2.2

8.38

Op profit growth

-12.52

-16.77

-30.47

9.91

EBIT growth

-15.83

-19.71

-36.02

2.74

Net profit growth

-58.42

-158.83

-77.29

6.67

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

502.29

364.42

326.69

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

502.29

364.42

326.69

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

7.53

4.01

5.05

View Annually Results

Winsome Textile Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Winsome Textile Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ashish Bagrodia

Independent Non Exe. Director

Neena Singh

Independent Non Exe. Director

Manju Lakhanpal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Umesh Chander Sharma

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kapil Khanna

Executive Director & CEO

Anil Kumar Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Videshwar Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Winsome Textile Industries Ltd

Summary

Winsome Textile Industries Limited, established in 1980 is engaged the manufacture of yarn and allied activities. Its products include cotton yarn containing 85% or more of cotton, cotton yarn containing less than 85% of cotton and yarn of synthetic staple fibre containing 85% or more of acrylic. The Company has a run-of-theriver Hydro Power Plant at VillLunta P.O. Khanyara near Dharamshala (H.P.). This Hydro Power Plant is generating & supplying approx 20% of the textile units power requirement.With an eye on increasing business opportunities being offered by the textile industry, Winsome established a spinning unit at Baddi in Himachal Pradesh in 1980. All its spinning units are equipped with latest machinery from Reiter, Lakshmi, Schlafhorst and Murata. Special stress has been given to minimise contamination, both at pre-spinning and post-spinning stages by adding machines like Vision Shield in Blow Room and Schlafhorst-338 with LOEPFE - 9001 (SIRO CLEANER) Contamination Control Channel at winding stage.The dye house is a fully imported plant with precision winder from SSM, dyeing vessels from Cubotex, hydro extractor from Galvanin & R/F dryer from Stalam. We can develop any shade in Melange / package dyed / fiber dyed yarns here.In 2012-13, the Company set up a Wholly Owned Subsidiary in U.A.E., Dubai under the name & style of Winsome Textile Industries FZE. The New Spinning Unit of the Company with the capacity of 41088 spindles started production effective from April 1
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Winsome Textile Industries Ltd share price today?

The Winsome Textile Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹99.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Winsome Textile Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Winsome Textile Industries Ltd is ₹197.11 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Winsome Textile Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Winsome Textile Industries Ltd is 7.81 and 0.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Winsome Textile Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Winsome Textile Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Winsome Textile Industries Ltd is ₹63.11 and ₹128 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Winsome Textile Industries Ltd?

Winsome Textile Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.03%, 3 Years at 10.88%, 1 Year at 35.30%, 6 Month at 17.52%, 3 Month at 4.82% and 1 Month at 1.13%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Winsome Textile Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Winsome Textile Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.43 %
Institutions - 29.93 %
Public - 13.64 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Winsome Textile Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.