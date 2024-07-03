Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹103.6
Prev. Close₹100.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.26
Day's High₹103.6
Day's Low₹99
52 Week's High₹128
52 Week's Low₹63.11
Book Value₹146.72
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)197.11
P/E7.81
EPS12.83
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.82
19.82
19.82
19.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
255.24
236.41
212
166.38
Net Worth
275.06
256.23
231.82
186.2
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
623.78
662.1
697.65
713.39
yoy growth (%)
-5.78
-5.09
-2.2
8.38
Raw materials
-406.36
-434.37
-453.7
-439.75
As % of sales
65.14
65.6
65.03
61.64
Employee costs
-53.74
-57.91
-56.79
-52.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
4.32
-4.43
6.88
31.99
Depreciation
-21.8
-22.45
-24.7
-27.38
Tax paid
-0.32
1.51
-1.92
-10.13
Working capital
30.74
-15.67
-14.32
39.09
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-5.78
-5.09
-2.2
8.38
Op profit growth
-12.52
-16.77
-30.47
9.91
EBIT growth
-15.83
-19.71
-36.02
2.74
Net profit growth
-58.42
-158.83
-77.29
6.67
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
502.29
364.42
326.69
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
502.29
364.42
326.69
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
7.53
4.01
5.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ashish Bagrodia
Independent Non Exe. Director
Neena Singh
Independent Non Exe. Director
Manju Lakhanpal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Umesh Chander Sharma
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kapil Khanna
Executive Director & CEO
Anil Kumar Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Videshwar Sharma
Reports by Winsome Textile Industries Ltd
Summary
Winsome Textile Industries Limited, established in 1980 is engaged the manufacture of yarn and allied activities. Its products include cotton yarn containing 85% or more of cotton, cotton yarn containing less than 85% of cotton and yarn of synthetic staple fibre containing 85% or more of acrylic. The Company has a run-of-theriver Hydro Power Plant at VillLunta P.O. Khanyara near Dharamshala (H.P.). This Hydro Power Plant is generating & supplying approx 20% of the textile units power requirement.With an eye on increasing business opportunities being offered by the textile industry, Winsome established a spinning unit at Baddi in Himachal Pradesh in 1980. All its spinning units are equipped with latest machinery from Reiter, Lakshmi, Schlafhorst and Murata. Special stress has been given to minimise contamination, both at pre-spinning and post-spinning stages by adding machines like Vision Shield in Blow Room and Schlafhorst-338 with LOEPFE - 9001 (SIRO CLEANER) Contamination Control Channel at winding stage.The dye house is a fully imported plant with precision winder from SSM, dyeing vessels from Cubotex, hydro extractor from Galvanin & R/F dryer from Stalam. We can develop any shade in Melange / package dyed / fiber dyed yarns here.In 2012-13, the Company set up a Wholly Owned Subsidiary in U.A.E., Dubai under the name & style of Winsome Textile Industries FZE. The New Spinning Unit of the Company with the capacity of 41088 spindles started production effective from April 1
The Winsome Textile Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹99.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Winsome Textile Industries Ltd is ₹197.11 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Winsome Textile Industries Ltd is 7.81 and 0.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Winsome Textile Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Winsome Textile Industries Ltd is ₹63.11 and ₹128 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Winsome Textile Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.03%, 3 Years at 10.88%, 1 Year at 35.30%, 6 Month at 17.52%, 3 Month at 4.82% and 1 Month at 1.13%.
