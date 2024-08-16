Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, read with circular no. CIR/CFD/CMD/2015, dated 09th September 2015, please find enclosed herewith newspaper clipping regarding intimation of Annual General Meeting (AGM) and book closure as published in Financial express (English Edition) Read less.. Pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the 43rd Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, the 13th day of September, 2024 at 10:00 A.M. at Registered Office of the Company i.e. 1, Industrial Area, Baddi, Distt. Solan, H.P. 173205. The Notice of 43rd Annual General Meeting is enclosed herewith for your information and record. Read less.. Pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the 43rd Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, the 13th day of September 2024 at 10:00 AM at Registered Office of the Company, i.e. 1, Industrial Area, Baddi, Distt. Solan , H.P. 173205. Further, this is to inform you that pursuant to Section 91 of Companies Act 2013 and Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 the Register of members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from 06.09.2024 to 13.09.2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.08.2024) This is to inform you that the 432rd Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Company was held on Friday, 13th September 2024 at 10:00 A.M. at registered office of Company, 1 Industrial Area, BAddi, Distt. Solan (H.P.). In furtherance of same, please find enclosed herewith the following : 1) Voting results and 2) Scrutinizers Report. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.09.2024)