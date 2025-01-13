Winsome Textile Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.82
19.82
19.82
19.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
255.24
236.41
212
166.38
Net Worth
275.06
256.23
231.82
186.2
Minority Interest
Debt
286.03
278.1
306.43
271.2
Deferred Tax Liability Net
41.81
41.41
42.12
58.3
Total Liabilities
602.9
575.74
580.37
515.7
Fixed Assets
332.21
301.88
300.8
304.59
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.1
0.09
0.09
0.08
Deferred Tax Asset Net
7.07
6.65
6.96
7.58
Networking Capital
235.72
238.23
245.72
187.95
Inventories
313.68
286.69
257.15
215.72
Inventory Days
126.22
Sundry Debtors
118.48
92.73
155.41
130.24
Debtor Days
76.2
Other Current Assets
45.59
49.32
53.29
60.43
Sundry Creditors
-52.89
-18.26
-45.47
-46
Creditor Days
26.91
Other Current Liabilities
-189.14
-172.25
-174.66
-172.44
Cash
27.8
28.89
26.79
15.49
Total Assets
602.9
575.74
580.36
515.69
