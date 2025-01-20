Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
37.83
11.54
Op profit growth
44.77
138.77
EBIT growth
49.51
179.77
Net profit growth
19.17
-266.17
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
17.35
16.52
7.71
EBIT margin
15.62
14.4
5.74
Net profit margin
3.6
4.17
-2.79
RoCE
14.52
12.34
RoNW
3.91
3.83
RoA
0.83
0.89
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
9.14
7.67
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.94
1.74
-10.41
Book value per share
62.88
53.78
46.15
Valuation ratios
P/E
5.9
7.78
0
P/CEPS
57.2
34.15
-6.55
P/B
0.85
1.1
1.48
EV/EBIDTA
5.33
7.33
10.35
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-47.63
-13.2
-14.82
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
36.01
38.98
Inventory days
112.18
111.23
Creditor days
-40.19
-39.37
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.78
-1.5
-0.63
Net debt / equity
3.19
3.3
1.94
Net debt / op. profit
4.57
5.85
7.05
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-53.63
-54.05
-64.91
Employee costs
-6.37
-6.12
-5.59
Other costs
-22.64
-23.29
-21.78
