Winsome Textile Industries Ltd Key Ratios

112.5
(12.44%)
Jan 20, 2025|03:33:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

37.83

11.54

Op profit growth

44.77

138.77

EBIT growth

49.51

179.77

Net profit growth

19.17

-266.17

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

17.35

16.52

7.71

EBIT margin

15.62

14.4

5.74

Net profit margin

3.6

4.17

-2.79

RoCE

14.52

12.34

RoNW

3.91

3.83

RoA

0.83

0.89

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

9.14

7.67

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.94

1.74

-10.41

Book value per share

62.88

53.78

46.15

Valuation ratios

P/E

5.9

7.78

0

P/CEPS

57.2

34.15

-6.55

P/B

0.85

1.1

1.48

EV/EBIDTA

5.33

7.33

10.35

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-47.63

-13.2

-14.82

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

36.01

38.98

Inventory days

112.18

111.23

Creditor days

-40.19

-39.37

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.78

-1.5

-0.63

Net debt / equity

3.19

3.3

1.94

Net debt / op. profit

4.57

5.85

7.05

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-53.63

-54.05

-64.91

Employee costs

-6.37

-6.12

-5.59

Other costs

-22.64

-23.29

-21.78

