Winsome Textile Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
4.32
-4.43
6.88
31.99
Depreciation
-21.8
-22.45
-24.7
-27.38
Tax paid
-0.32
1.51
-1.92
-10.13
Working capital
30.74
-15.67
-14.32
39.09
Other operating items
Operating
12.93
-41.04
-34.06
33.55
Capital expenditure
0.3
4.82
15.65
-135.98
Free cash flow
13.23
-36.21
-18.41
-102.42
Equity raised
334.63
326.64
303.04
267.52
Investing
0.02
0
0.01
0.02
Financing
16.56
-63.08
-40.91
379.85
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
364.44
227.35
243.73
544.97
