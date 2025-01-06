iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Winsome Textile Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

99.5
(-0.70%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Winsome Textile Industries Ltd

Winsome Textile FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

4.32

-4.43

6.88

31.99

Depreciation

-21.8

-22.45

-24.7

-27.38

Tax paid

-0.32

1.51

-1.92

-10.13

Working capital

30.74

-15.67

-14.32

39.09

Other operating items

Operating

12.93

-41.04

-34.06

33.55

Capital expenditure

0.3

4.82

15.65

-135.98

Free cash flow

13.23

-36.21

-18.41

-102.42

Equity raised

334.63

326.64

303.04

267.52

Investing

0.02

0

0.01

0.02

Financing

16.56

-63.08

-40.91

379.85

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

364.44

227.35

243.73

544.97

Winsome Textile : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Winsome Textile Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.