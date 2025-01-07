iifl-logo-icon 1
Winsome Textile Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

98.9
(0.41%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

623.78

662.1

697.65

713.39

yoy growth (%)

-5.78

-5.09

-2.2

8.38

Raw materials

-406.36

-434.37

-453.7

-439.75

As % of sales

65.14

65.6

65.03

61.64

Employee costs

-53.74

-57.91

-56.79

-52.14

As % of sales

8.61

8.74

8.14

7.3

Other costs

-106.89

-104.9

-109.17

-109.33

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.13

15.84

15.64

15.32

Operating profit

56.77

64.9

77.98

112.16

OPM

9.1

9.8

11.17

15.72

Depreciation

-21.8

-22.45

-24.7

-27.38

Interest expense

-32.99

-48.77

-48.35

-54.34

Other income

2.35

1.89

1.95

1.54

Profit before tax

4.32

-4.43

6.88

31.99

Taxes

-0.32

1.51

-1.92

-10.13

Tax rate

-7.6

-34.14

-27.89

-31.68

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.99

-2.91

4.96

21.85

Exceptional items

-5.21

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.21

-2.91

4.96

21.85

yoy growth (%)

-58.42

-158.83

-77.29

6.67

NPM

-0.19

-0.44

0.71

3.06

