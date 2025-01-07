Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
623.78
662.1
697.65
713.39
yoy growth (%)
-5.78
-5.09
-2.2
8.38
Raw materials
-406.36
-434.37
-453.7
-439.75
As % of sales
65.14
65.6
65.03
61.64
Employee costs
-53.74
-57.91
-56.79
-52.14
As % of sales
8.61
8.74
8.14
7.3
Other costs
-106.89
-104.9
-109.17
-109.33
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.13
15.84
15.64
15.32
Operating profit
56.77
64.9
77.98
112.16
OPM
9.1
9.8
11.17
15.72
Depreciation
-21.8
-22.45
-24.7
-27.38
Interest expense
-32.99
-48.77
-48.35
-54.34
Other income
2.35
1.89
1.95
1.54
Profit before tax
4.32
-4.43
6.88
31.99
Taxes
-0.32
1.51
-1.92
-10.13
Tax rate
-7.6
-34.14
-27.89
-31.68
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.99
-2.91
4.96
21.85
Exceptional items
-5.21
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.21
-2.91
4.96
21.85
yoy growth (%)
-58.42
-158.83
-77.29
6.67
NPM
-0.19
-0.44
0.71
3.06
