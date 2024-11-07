Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 14 Oct 2024

WINSOME TEXTILE INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Pursuant to regulation 30 read with regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulation, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 07th November 2024, inter alia, has taken up the following businesses: 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th September, 2024. 2. Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30th September, 2024. The certified copies of said financial results together with Limited Review Report is enclosed herewith for your record. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 11:00 A.M. and concluded at 12:20 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 22 Jul 2024

WINSOME TEXTILE INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Pursuant to regulation 30 read with regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulation, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 12th August, 2024, inter alia, has taken up the following businesses: 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024. 2. Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024. Read less.. Board of Directors of company at its meeting held on 12th August 2024 has taken up the following businesses 1) Unaudited Financial Results for Qtr end 30.06.2024 2) Limited Review Report for Qtr end 30.06.2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 30 Apr 2024

WINSOME TEXTILE INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome Audited Financial Results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 22 Jan 2024