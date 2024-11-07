|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2024
|14 Oct 2024
|WINSOME TEXTILE INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Pursuant to regulation 30 read with regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulation, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 07th November 2024, inter alia, has taken up the following businesses: 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th September, 2024. 2. Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30th September, 2024. The certified copies of said financial results together with Limited Review Report is enclosed herewith for your record. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 11:00 A.M. and concluded at 12:20 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|22 Jul 2024
|WINSOME TEXTILE INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Pursuant to regulation 30 read with regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulation, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 12th August, 2024, inter alia, has taken up the following businesses: 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024. 2. Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024. Read less.. Board of Directors of company at its meeting held on 12th August 2024 has taken up the following businesses 1) Unaudited Financial Results for Qtr end 30.06.2024 2) Limited Review Report for Qtr end 30.06.2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 May 2024
|30 Apr 2024
|WINSOME TEXTILE INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome Audited Financial Results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|22 Jan 2024
|WINSOME TEXTILE INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months period ended 31st December 2023. Pursuant to regulation 30 read with regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulation, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 12th February, 2024, inter alia, has taken up and approved the following businesses: 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months period ended 31st December, 2023. 2. Limited Review Report for the Quarter and Nine Months period ended 31st December, 2023. The certified copies of above said financial results and Limited Review Report are enclosed herewith for your record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
