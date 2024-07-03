iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Winsome Textile Industries Ltd Company Summary

94.25
(-4.99%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:15:00 PM

Winsome Textile Industries Ltd Summary

Winsome Textile Industries Limited, established in 1980 is engaged the manufacture of yarn and allied activities. Its products include cotton yarn containing 85% or more of cotton, cotton yarn containing less than 85% of cotton and yarn of synthetic staple fibre containing 85% or more of acrylic. The Company has a run-of-theriver Hydro Power Plant at VillLunta P.O. Khanyara near Dharamshala (H.P.). This Hydro Power Plant is generating & supplying approx 20% of the textile units power requirement.With an eye on increasing business opportunities being offered by the textile industry, Winsome established a spinning unit at Baddi in Himachal Pradesh in 1980. All its spinning units are equipped with latest machinery from Reiter, Lakshmi, Schlafhorst and Murata. Special stress has been given to minimise contamination, both at pre-spinning and post-spinning stages by adding machines like Vision Shield in Blow Room and Schlafhorst-338 with LOEPFE - 9001 (SIRO CLEANER) Contamination Control Channel at winding stage.The dye house is a fully imported plant with precision winder from SSM, dyeing vessels from Cubotex, hydro extractor from Galvanin & R/F dryer from Stalam. We can develop any shade in Melange / package dyed / fiber dyed yarns here.In 2012-13, the Company set up a Wholly Owned Subsidiary in U.A.E., Dubai under the name & style of Winsome Textile Industries FZE. The New Spinning Unit of the Company with the capacity of 41088 spindles started production effective from April 12, 2013.In 2013, the Company increased dyeing facility to 30 tons per day. It added yarn dyed knitted fabric facility and doubled the spinning capacity. 3.5 MW Hydro Power Plant of the Company at Dharamshala, Distt. Kangra, Manuni Khad (H.P.) was commissioned in 2022-23. It has undertaken up gradation and modernization project in Unit at Baddi.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.