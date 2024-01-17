|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|19 Aug 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|13 Sep 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, read with circular no. CIR/CFD/CMD/2015, dated 09th September 2015, please find enclosed herewith newspaper clipping regarding intimation of Annual General Meeting (AGM) and book closure as published in Financial express (English Edition) Read less..
