Wisec Global Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.65
11.65
11.65
11.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-11.61
-8.75
-8.66
-8.57
Net Worth
0.04
2.9
2.99
3.08
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.04
2.9
2.99
3.08
Fixed Assets
0
3.23
3.23
3.23
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.06
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.02
-0.34
-0.25
-0.29
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.05
0.13
0.2
0.18
Sundry Creditors
-0.07
-0.09
-0.07
-0.03
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
0
-0.38
-0.38
-0.44
Cash
0
0
0
0.13
Total Assets
0.04
2.89
2.98
3.07
