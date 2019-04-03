iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Wisec Global Ltd Balance Sheet

4.52
(0.00%)
Apr 3, 2019|02:14:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Wisec Global Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.65

11.65

11.65

11.65

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-11.61

-8.75

-8.66

-8.57

Net Worth

0.04

2.9

2.99

3.08

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.04

2.9

2.99

3.08

Fixed Assets

0

3.23

3.23

3.23

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.06

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.02

-0.34

-0.25

-0.29

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.05

0.13

0.2

0.18

Sundry Creditors

-0.07

-0.09

-0.07

-0.03

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

0

-0.38

-0.38

-0.44

Cash

0

0

0

0.13

Total Assets

0.04

2.89

2.98

3.07

Wisec Global : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Wisec Global Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.