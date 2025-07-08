SectorIT - Software
Open₹4.52
Prev. Close₹4.52
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.62
Day's High₹4.52
Day's Low₹4.52
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-0.99
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.88
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.65
11.65
11.65
11.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-11.61
-8.75
-8.66
-8.57
Net Worth
0.04
2.9
2.99
3.08
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-99.63
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.02
-0.01
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0.06
-0.07
-0.11
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.06
0.12
0.14
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
-99.63
Op profit growth
25.96
46.15
-5
-91.8
EBIT growth
-108.98
-178.86
-28.63
-90.75
Net profit growth
-108.98
-178.86
-28.63
-91.35
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2009
Gross Sales
5.83
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
5.83
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.62
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,406.35
|25.65
|12,32,447.24
|11,116
|3.7
|54,136
|206.82
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,638.65
|26.63
|6,80,739.88
|6,628
|2.62
|34,136
|210.22
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,708.7
|37.8
|4,63,683.95
|3,045
|3.51
|13,432
|128.75
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
269.55
|26.32
|2,82,550.89
|2,892.2
|2.22
|17,112.7
|60
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,635.05
|50.37
|1,60,105.39
|710.4
|1.83
|11,583.6
|228.96
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Rakesh Rampal
Independent Director
Ms. Aliya
Independent Director
Mithlesh Gupta
Non Executive Director
Ms. Afrin
NH-II 2nd Floor C-Block,
Community Center Naraiana Viha,
New Delhi - 110028
Tel: 91-011-42541234
Website: -
Email: wisecglobal@yahoo.com
2E/21 Alankit House,
Anarkali Market, Jhandewalan Extn,
New Delhi - 110055
Tel: 91-11-42541234/23541
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
With the Indian economy opening up in 1991-92, the Gadgil Western group, to make a concentrated effort in finance, formed Western India Securities (WISEC), now called Wisec Global Ltd. The company obt...
