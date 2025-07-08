iifl-logo
Wisec Global Ltd Share Price Live

4.52
(0.00%)
Apr 3, 2019|02:14:58 PM

  • Open4.52
  • Day's High4.52
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close4.52
  • Day's Low4.52
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)1.62
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-0.99
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4.88
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Wisec Global Ltd Corporate Action

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Aug, 2024

arrow

22 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

21 Feb 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Wisec Global Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Wisec Global Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:51 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 29.62%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 29.62%

Non-Promoter- 0.08%

Institutions: 0.07%

Non-Institutions: 70.29%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Wisec Global Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.65

11.65

11.65

11.65

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-11.61

-8.75

-8.66

-8.57

Net Worth

0.04

2.9

2.99

3.08

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-99.63

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.02

-0.01

-0.01

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0.06

-0.07

-0.11

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.06

0.12

0.14

0

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

-99.63

Op profit growth

25.96

46.15

-5

-91.8

EBIT growth

-108.98

-178.86

-28.63

-90.75

Net profit growth

-108.98

-178.86

-28.63

-91.35

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2009

Gross Sales

5.83

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

5.83

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.62

Wisec Global Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

3,406.35

25.6512,32,447.2411,1163.754,136206.82

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,638.65

26.636,80,739.886,6282.6234,136210.22

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,708.7

37.84,63,683.953,0453.5113,432128.75

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

269.55

26.322,82,550.892,892.22.2217,112.760

Tech Mahindra Ltd

TECHM

1,635.05

50.371,60,105.39710.41.8311,583.6228.96

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Wisec Global Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Rakesh Rampal

Independent Director

Ms. Aliya

Independent Director

Mithlesh Gupta

Non Executive Director

Ms. Afrin

Registered Office

NH-II 2nd Floor C-Block,

Community Center Naraiana Viha,

New Delhi - 110028

Tel: 91-011-42541234

Website: -

Email: wisecglobal@yahoo.com

Registrar Office

2E/21 Alankit House,

Anarkali Market, Jhandewalan Extn,

New Delhi - 110055

Tel: 91-11-42541234/23541

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

With the Indian economy opening up in 1991-92, the Gadgil Western group, to make a concentrated effort in finance, formed Western India Securities (WISEC), now called Wisec Global Ltd. The company obt...
Reports by Wisec Global Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Wisec Global Ltd share price today?

The Wisec Global Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.52 today.

What is the Market Cap of Wisec Global Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Wisec Global Ltd is ₹4.88 Cr. as of 03 Apr ‘19

What is the PE and PB ratio of Wisec Global Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Wisec Global Ltd is 0 and -4.56 as of 03 Apr ‘19

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Wisec Global Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Wisec Global Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Wisec Global Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 03 Apr ‘19

What is the CAGR of Wisec Global Ltd?

Wisec Global Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 0.09%, 3 Years at -23.76%, 1 Year at -9.24%, 6 Month at -9.60%, 3 Month at -4.84% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Wisec Global Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Wisec Global Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 29.63 %
Institutions - 0.07 %
Public - 70.30 %

