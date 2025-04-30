Board Meeting 22 May 2025 22 May 2025

Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. 22nd May 2025

Board Meeting 8 May 2025 8 May 2025

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 8th May 2025

Board Meeting 6 May 2025 26 Apr 2025

Wisec Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2025. Wisec Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company which was originally scheduled to be held today i:e, on Wednesday, 30th April, 2025 at 4:00 P.M. at 2nd Floor NH-II C- Block, Naraiana Vihar, New Delhi-110028 has been postponed to Tuesday, 6th May, 2025 at 4:00 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30.04.2025) Submission of Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2025 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on :06.05.2025)

Board Meeting 21 Mar 2025 21 Mar 2025

The shareholders of the company has approved the amendment in the Clause III(A) of Memorandum of Association of the company. The brief details are mentioned in the attached file.

Board Meeting 21 Feb 2025 21 Feb 2025

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 21st February 2025

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2025 3 Feb 2025

WISEC GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 31st December 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 10th February 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.02.2025)

Board Meeting 7 Jan 2025 7 Jan 2025

Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. 7th January 2025 to appoint CFO of the Company Disclosure under Reg 30 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015 for appointment of CFO

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

WISEC GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 12th November 2024 Unaudited Result for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12th November 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024