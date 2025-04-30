|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2025
|22 May 2025
|Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. 22nd May 2025
|Board Meeting
|8 May 2025
|8 May 2025
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 8th May 2025
|Board Meeting
|6 May 2025
|26 Apr 2025
|Wisec Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2025. Wisec Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company which was originally scheduled to be held today i:e, on Wednesday, 30th April, 2025 at 4:00 P.M. at 2nd Floor NH-II C- Block, Naraiana Vihar, New Delhi-110028 has been postponed to Tuesday, 6th May, 2025 at 4:00 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30.04.2025) Submission of Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2025 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on :06.05.2025)
|Board Meeting
|21 Mar 2025
|21 Mar 2025
|The shareholders of the company has approved the amendment in the Clause III(A) of Memorandum of Association of the company. The brief details are mentioned in the attached file.
|Board Meeting
|21 Feb 2025
|21 Feb 2025
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 21st February 2025
|Board Meeting
|10 Feb 2025
|3 Feb 2025
|WISEC GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 31st December 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 10th February 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.02.2025)
|Board Meeting
|7 Jan 2025
|7 Jan 2025
|Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. 7th January 2025 to appoint CFO of the Company Disclosure under Reg 30 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015 for appointment of CFO
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|WISEC GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 12th November 2024 Unaudited Result for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12th November 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|WISEC GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Submission of the prior intimation of the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday 7th August 2024 at 12:00 P.M. Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting held on 7th August, 2024 at 12:00 P.M Submission of results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 The Board has considered and approved the alteration in Object Clause of MOA subject to Shareholders approval in ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024)
