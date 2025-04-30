iifl-logo
Wisec Global Ltd Board Meeting

4.52
(0.00%)
Apr 3, 2019|02:14:58 PM

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting22 May 202522 May 2025
Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. 22nd May 2025
Board Meeting8 May 20258 May 2025
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 8th May 2025
Board Meeting6 May 202526 Apr 2025
Wisec Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2025. Wisec Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company which was originally scheduled to be held today i:e, on Wednesday, 30th April, 2025 at 4:00 P.M. at 2nd Floor NH-II C- Block, Naraiana Vihar, New Delhi-110028 has been postponed to Tuesday, 6th May, 2025 at 4:00 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30.04.2025) Submission of Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2025 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on :06.05.2025)
Board Meeting21 Mar 202521 Mar 2025
The shareholders of the company has approved the amendment in the Clause III(A) of Memorandum of Association of the company. The brief details are mentioned in the attached file.
Board Meeting21 Feb 202521 Feb 2025
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 21st February 2025
Board Meeting10 Feb 20253 Feb 2025
WISEC GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 31st December 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 10th February 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.02.2025)
Board Meeting7 Jan 20257 Jan 2025
Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. 7th January 2025 to appoint CFO of the Company Disclosure under Reg 30 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015 for appointment of CFO
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
WISEC GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 12th November 2024 Unaudited Result for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12th November 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
WISEC GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Submission of the prior intimation of the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday 7th August 2024 at 12:00 P.M. Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting held on 7th August, 2024 at 12:00 P.M Submission of results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 The Board has considered and approved the alteration in Object Clause of MOA subject to Shareholders approval in ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024)

