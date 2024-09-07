AGM 06/09/2024 Submission of Newspaper Publication of Voting Results of 33rd Annual General Meeting of Wisec Global Limited held on Friday, 06th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.09.2024) The Register of members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Tuesday, 3rd September, 2024 till Friday, 6th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday 6th September, 2024 at 12:00 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2024)