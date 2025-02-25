The Notice of First Extra-Ordinary General Meeting for the financial year 2024-25 (01/2024-25) scheduled to be held on Friday, 21st March, 2025 at 11:00 A.M. at Khushi Banquet, MP Mall, Block MP, Pitampura, Delhi-110034. The notice and other relevant documents shall be dispatched to shareholders in due course; and NOTICE OF FIRST EXTRA-ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING FOR FY 2024-25 TO BE HELD ON FRIDAY, 21ST MARCH 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/02/2025) Submission of Proceedings of the 1st Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 21st March, 2025 of the company for the financial year 2024-25. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 21.03.2025) Newspaper Publication of Voting Result of 1st EGM for the FY 2024-25 of the Company held on 21st March, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/03/2025)