To the Members,

Your directors have pleasure in submitting their 5th Annual Report of the Company together with the Audited Statements of Accounts for the year ended 31st March 2023

1 FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Amount in Rs

Particulars As at the end of current reporting period As at the end of previous reporting period Total Revenue 29,13,871.64 12,81,02,570 Total Expenses 26,45,159.17 11,10,56,107 Profit or Loss before Exceptional and Extraordinary items and Tax 2,68,712.48 1,70,46,463 Less: Exceptional Items - - Less: Extraordinary Items - - Profit or Loss before Tax 2,68,712.48 1,70,46,463 Less: Current Tax 69,865.24 44,32,080 Deferred Tax 3,303.70 - Profit or Loss After Tax 1,95,543.53 1,26,143.83 Add: Balance as per last Balance Sheet - - Less: Transfer to Reserves - - Balance Transferred to Balance Sheet 1,95,543.53 1,26,143.83

2 DIVIDEND

No Dividend was declared for the current financial year.

3 TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCTION AND PROTECTION FUND

The provisions of Section 125(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 do not apply as there was no dividend declared and paid last year.

4 REVIEW OF BUSINESS OPERATIONS AND FUTURE PROSPECTS:

Your Directors are optimistic about companys business and hopeful of better performance with increased revenue in next year. There was no change in the nature of business of company.

5 MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT IF ANY AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR TO WHICH THIS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT

No materia! changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company occurred between the end of the financial year to which this financial statements relate on the date of this report

6 CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The provisions of Section 134{m) of the Companies Act, 2013 do not apply to our Company. Total Foreign inflow that has been reported during the year is Rs. 1866600/-

STATEMENT CONCERNING DEVELOPMENT AND IMPLEMENTATION OF RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY OF THE COMPANY

The Company does not have any Risk Management Policy as the elements of risk threatening the Companys existence are very minimal.

8 DETAILS OF POLICY DEVELOPED AND IMPLEMENTED BY THE COMPANY ON ITS CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY INITIATIVES

The Company has not developed and implemented any Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives as the said provisions are not applicable.

9 PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS MADE UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

There were no loans, guarantees or investments made by the Company under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year under review and hence the said provision is not applicable.

10 PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH RELATED PARTIES

All arrangements /transactions entered by the Company with its related parties during the year were in ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis. During the year, the Company had not entered into any arrangement /transaction with related parties which could be considered material and accordingly, the disclosure of Related Party Transactions in Form AOC 2 is not applicable.

11 EXPLANATION OR COMMENTS ON QUALIFICATIONS, RESERVATIONS OR ADVERSE REMARKS OR DISCLAIMERS MADE BY THE AUDITORS AND THE PRACTICING COMPANY SECRETARY IN THEIR REPORTS

There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by the Auditors in their report. The provisions relating to submission of Secretarial Audit Report is not applicable to the Company.

12 COMPANYS POLICY RELATING TO DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT, PAYMENT OF REMUNERATION AND DISCHARGE OF THEIR DUTIES

The provisions of Section 178(1) relating to constitution of Nomination and Remuneration Committee are not applicable to the Company

13 NUMBER OF BOARD MEETINGS CONDUCTED DURING THE YEAR UNDER REVIEW

The Company has conducted 6 Board meetings during the financial year under review.

14 SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

The Company does not have any Subsidiary, Joint venture or Associate Company duringthe year under review.

15 DEPOSITS

The Company has neither accepted nor renewed any deposits during the year under review.

16 DIRECTORS

There was no Director who was appointed/ceased/reelected/reappointed during the year under review.

17 DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The provisions of Section 149 for appointment of Independent Directors do not apply to the company.

18 ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. During the year under review, such controls were tested and no reportable material weakness in the design or operation were observed.

19 STATUTORY AUDITORS

M CHOUDHURY & Co. Chartered Accountant has expressed their intention to continue as Statutory Auditors as per the provision of section 139 of Companies Act, 2013. The Board recommends the same for members approval.

20 DISCLOSURE OF COMPOSITION OF AUDIT COMMITTEE AND PROVIDING VIGIL MECHANISM

The provisions of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 6 and 7 of the Companies (Meetings of the Board and its Powers) Rules, 2013 is not applicable to the Company.

21 SHARES

During the year under review, the company has undertaken following transactions:

Increase in Share Capital Buy Back of Securities Sweat Equity Bonus Shares Employees Stock Option Plan Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil

22 DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS, COURTS AND TRIBUNALS

No significant and material order has been passed by the regulators, courts, tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

23 DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

In accordance with the provisions of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 the Board hereby submit its responsibility Statement:

(a) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(b) the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

(c) the directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) the directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

(e) the Compa ny being un listed, sub clause (e) of section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 pertaining to laying down internal financial controls is not applicable to the Company; and

(f) the directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

24 ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your directors place on records their sincere thanks to bankers, business associates, consultants, and various Government Authorities for their continued support extended to your Companies activities during the year under review. Your directors also acknowledge gratefully the shareholders for their support and confidence reposed on your Company.

Date: 04/09/2023 FOR AND ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS