Workmates Core2cloud Solution Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,011.05
|22.7
|10,89,424.24
|11,828
|4.19
|54,531
|232.84
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,466.25
|22.71
|6,09,139.1
|7,759
|2.93
|36,907
|222.79
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,526.35
|34.18
|4,14,200.27
|2,657
|3.93
|13,829
|114.88
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
240
|20.89
|2,51,614.02
|2,614.2
|2.5
|17,770
|61.51
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,650.75
|34.88
|1,67,538.66
|1,386
|1.15
|9,966.6
|757.68
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.