Workmates Core2cloud Solution Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
3.71
1.75
0.49
Net Worth
3.72
1.76
0.5
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3.72
1.76
0.5
Fixed Assets
0.4
0.13
0.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.59
-0.34
0.24
Inventories
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
4.16
1.47
0.59
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.61
1.17
0.45
Sundry Creditors
-5.95
-2.3
-0.61
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.41
-0.68
-0.19
Cash
3.9
1.97
0.21
Total Assets
3.71
1.76
0.5
