Workmates Core2cloud Solution Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

3.71

1.75

0.49

Net Worth

3.72

1.76

0.5

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

3.72

1.76

0.5

Fixed Assets

0.4

0.13

0.05

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.59

-0.34

0.24

Inventories

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

4.16

1.47

0.59

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

2.61

1.17

0.45

Sundry Creditors

-5.95

-2.3

-0.61

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.41

-0.68

-0.19

Cash

3.9

1.97

0.21

Total Assets

3.71

1.76

0.5

