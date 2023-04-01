To the Members of WPIL Limited
Report on the Audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements
Opinion
We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of WPIL Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss, including other comprehensive income, the Standalone Cash Flow Statement and the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (which also includes five (5) Joint Operations).
In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us and based on the consideration of reports of other auditors on separate financial statements and on the other financial information of the joint operations, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.
Basis for Opinion
We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.
Key Audit Matters
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.
These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.
We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements section of our report, including in relation to this matter. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements. The results of audit procedures performed by us and by other auditors of joint operations not audited by us, as reported by them in their audit reports furnished to us by the management, including the procedures performed to address the matter below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements.
|Key audit matters
|How our audit addressed the key audit matter.
|Revenue recognition on projects
|• The Company is involved in EPC pumps projects (works contracts) for which it recognises revenue and profit/loss based on stage of completion on the proportion of contract cost incurred till the year end, relative to the total estimated cost of the contract at completion (percentage of completion method).
|Our procedures included the following:
|Any contingencies related to contracts which might increase the cost, are included in the estimates to take into account specific uncertain risk arising within each contract and these contingencies are reviewed by the management on regular basis. Also, the management considers and adjusts such contingencies in financial statements wherever required and appropriate.
|• Understood and evaluated the design and process followed by the company in determination of the estimates of Construction contract cost, contract revenue and variable considerations including approvals thereof.
|The revenue from contracts may also include an element of variable consideration, including variations and claims net of assessed value of liquidated damages, if any. Variable consideration is recognised when its recovery is assessed to be highly probable. This often involves a high degree of judgment due to the uncertainty about costs to complete and uncertainty about the outcome of discussions with customers on variation orders and claims, and therefore this is considered to be a key audit matter for the purpose of our audit.
|• Tested the design and implementation of internal control over the quantification of the estimates used as well as the operating effectiveness of such control.
|• Inspected minutes of project review meetings with appropriate participation by those charged with Governance in relation to estimates and status of the project.
|• Tested samples of contract for:
|a. Obtained and reviewed project related source documents such as contract agreements and variation order.
|b. Assess the basis for determining the total cost including changes made over the period by reference to supporting documentation and estimates made in relation to complete the project.
|c. Evaluated the reasonableness of key assumptions included in the estimates in relation to revenue recognised.
|d. Assess the appropriateness of the revenue recognition policies in line with IND AS 115- Revenue from Contract with Customer. Based on the procedures performed above no significant exceptions were noted in estimates of construction contract revenue, related cost and disclosures made.
|Key audit matters
|How our audit addressed the key audit matter.
|Property, Plant & Equipment
|The Property, Plant & Equipment and Intangible assets are considered to be a key audit matter as measurement of depreciation and Impairment of Property, Plant & Equipment requires the management to make significant judgements, assumptions and estimates related to determining the useful life and method of depreciation and perform a test for the impairment of Property, Plant & Equipment and Intangibles(if any).
|• The Audit procedures which we performed, among other matters based on our judgement, included the following:
|• Examined and reviewed the internal controls related to financial operations in connection with Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangibles.
|• Performed an analytical procedure for movement of additions and disposals made to the account of property, plant and equipment and Intangibles.
|• Verified the physical existence on test check basis and ownership of such property, plant and equipment and Intangibles.
|• Verified the correctness of the computation of depreciations according to the managements estimates for the useful life and as per Schedule II of the Companies Act, 2013.
|• Verified that there are no indicators of impairment of property, plant and equipment and Intangibles that require an impairment review.
|• Verified the correctness of the presentations, disclosure and accounting policies in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India.
Other Information
The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.
Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.
In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.
Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements
The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company including its joint operations in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.
Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statement
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements.
As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.
• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures in the standalone financial statements made by the management and Board of Directors.
• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.
Other Matter
We did not audit the financial statements and other financial information, in respect of five (5) joint operations included in the standalone IND AS financial statements of the company, whose IND AS financial statements/information reflect total assets of Rs. 8,257.76 lakhs as at March 31, 2024, total revenue of Rs.3,600.01 lakhs for the year ended March 31.2024 , total net profit after tax of Rs.Nil as at March 31, 2024 , total comprehensive income of Rs.Nil as at March 31.2024 and total net cash inflows of Rs.11.23 lakhs for the year ended on that date. These Ind AS financial statements and other financial information of the said joint operations have been audited by other auditors, whose financial statements, other financial information and auditors reports have been furnished to us by the Management. Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of these joint operations and our report in terms of sub-sections (3) of Section 143 of the Act, in so far as it relates to the aforesaid joint operations, is based solely on the reports of such other auditors. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.
Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements
1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.
2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:
a) We / the other auditors whose reports we have relied upon, have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;
b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books and report of the other auditors;
c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;
d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;
e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors of the Company as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;
f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2" to this report;
g) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act: In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act read with Schedule V of the Act.
h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us and based on the consideration of the report of the other auditors on separate Ind AS financial statements of the joint operations as noted in the Other Matter:
i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Ind AS financial statements - Refer Note 43 to the Standalone Ind AS financial statements;
ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or Indian accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.
iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company.
iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.
(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.
(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.
v. As stated in Note 17(d) to the standalone Ind AS financial statements
(a) The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this audit report is in accordance with section 123 of the Act.
(b) The Final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.
(c) The Board of Directors of the Company have also proposed Final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.
vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.
As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.
For Salarpuria & Partners
Chartered Accountants
(Firm ICAI Regd. No.302113E)
Anand Prakash
Membership No: 056485
UDIN: 24056485BKGYEI1205
Place: Kolkata
Date: 25th May, 2024
Annexure 1 referred to in paragraph 1 of the section on "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date on the standalone Ind AS financial statements of WPIL Limited
To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the course of audit, we state that:
i. (a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.
(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.
(b) These Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.
The title deeds of all the immovable properties disclosed in the Financial Statements are held in the name of the Company except for the following-
• Land and Building appurtenant thereto, acquired pursuant to scheme of merger from Mody Industries (F.C.) Private Limited.
• Land and Building appurtenant thereto, acquired from Hindusthan Udyog Limited (HUL).
|Description of property
|
Gross carrying value
|
Net carrying value
|Held in name of
|Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee
|Period held - indicate range, where appropriate
|Reason for not being held in name of company
|Leasehold Land
|
Rs.403.13 Lakhs
|
Rs. 255.96 Lakhs
|Mody Industries (F.C) Private Limited
|NO
|1st April, 2017
|The Company acquired land pursuant to scheme of merger and necessary for change of name from transferor company to transferee company.
|Building appurtenant to land
|
Rs.159.82 Lakhs
|
Rs.21.04 Lakhs
|Leasehold Land
|
Rs. 3013.20 Lakhs
|
Rs. 2968.20 Lakhs
|Hindusthan Udyog Limited(HUL)
|NO, Company is an associate of Hindusthan Udyog Limited (HUL)
|31st March, 2023
|As the acquisition took place at 31 March, 2023, as per the management necessary steps are being taken for the registration in the name of the company thereof.
|Building appurtenant to land
|
Rs 663.88
|
Rs. 642.76
(d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. Hence, reporting under this clause is not applicable.
(e) As per the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.
ii. (a) As per the information obtained by us, the inventories have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and in our opinion the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and no discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such physical verification.
(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate from banks on the basis of security of current assets. No material differences were noticed in the quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks and the books of accounts of the Company.
iii) The company has made investment in subsidiaries, provided guarantees and granted unsecured loans which are as below:
(a)(A) The company has given Foreign currency loans and corporate guarantees to its subsidiaries, the details of the same are as follows:
|
Loan Amount (Rs in lakhs)
|Name of the subsidiary
|
Loan
|
Opening as on 01.04.2023
|
Granted during the year
|
Refunded during the year
|
Balance as at 31.03.2024
|(i) Aturia International Pte Limited (Singapore)
|
In USD
|
3859.30
|
1402.67 (09.06.23)
|
-
|
5334.21**
|* includes foreign exchange gain of Rs.414.89 lakhs
|
In EURO
|
14462.65
|
-
|
10029.79
|
4775.51**
|** Further Renewed for a period of three years.
|
TOTAL
|
18,321.95
|
1402.67
|
10029.79
|
10,109.72*
|
Corporate Guarantee Amount
|
Opening as on 01.04.2023
|
Balance as at 31.03.2024
|(ii)Aturia International Pte Limited (Singapore)
|
1,642.20
|
2,004.67
|
Loan Amount (Rs in lakhs)
|
Opening as on 01.04.2023
|
Granted during the year
|
Refunded during the year
|
Balance as at 31.03.2024
|((iii) Sterling Pumps Pty Limited (Australia)
|
165.11
|
163.11*
|* net off foreign exchange loss amounting to Rs. 2.00 lakhs
(B) The company has not provided loans or provided advances in nature of loan or guarantee or security to any other entities other than subsidiaries above during the year so comment on this clause does not arise.
(b) The investment made, guarantees provided, security given and terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances and guarantee provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest as it is provided to its subsidiaries.
(c) In respect of loan given to Aturia International Pte Limited (Singapore) a subsidiary, as per the information available to us the repayment of loan and the receipt of interest thereon are stipulated in accordance with the agreement and the receipt of interest is regular and in the case of loan given to another subsidiary, Sterling Pumps Pty Limited (Australia), which is repayable on demand. During the year, the Company has not demanded the repayment of the loan. Considering this fact, in our opinion, the repayment of principal amount and the receipts of interest are regular.
(d) There is no amount overdue for more than ninety days in respect of loans provided to the subsidiaries. Hence, comment on the said clause does not arise.
(e) As per the information available to us, loans granted to Aturia International Pte Limited (Singapore) a subsidiary repayable as stipulated amounting to Rs 10,109.72 lacs , have been renewed during the year for a further period of three years and no loans or advances have been extended or fresh loans have been granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.
(f) The company has granted loans repayable on demand to its subsidiary, Sterling Pumps Pty Limited (Australia), the aggregate amount of which stands at Rs. 163.11 lacs, which is 1.59 percent of the total loans granted by the Company.
iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act,2013 with respect to loans or investments made and guarantees or security provided wherever applicable.
v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits, or amounts which are deemed to be deposits, for which directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act,2013 and the rules framed thereunder, are required to be complied with. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable.
vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act,2013, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified amounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however made a detailed examination of the same.
vii. (a) Undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, goods and services tax, duty of custom, cess and other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities.
(b) According to the records of the Company, the dues outstanding (net of amount paid under dispute) of income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, goods and services tax, duty on custom, duty of excise, value added tax and cess on account of any dispute, are as follows:
|Name of the Statute
|Nature of dues
|
Amount (Rs. in lacs)
|Period to which the amount relates (Financial Year)
|Forum where dispute is pending
|Income Tax Act, 1961
|Arms length pricing and disallowance of expenses
|
62.91
|2012-13, 2013-14 2020-21
|Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals)
|Central Excise Act, 1994
|Despatch to mega power plant under exemption notification being allowed
|
559.66
|2005-14
|CESTAT & Commissioner Appeal-1
|Central Excise Act, 1994
|Disallowance of cenvat credit
|
198.41
|1997-98, 2006-2016
|CESTAT & Commissioner Appeal-1
|Central Excise Act, 1994
|Disallowance of cenvat credit
|
2103.54
|2008-09 to 2016-17, 2020-21
|CESTAT Commissioner and Commissioner Appeal-1
viii. As per the information and explanation given to us the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) as income during the year. Hence comment on Paragraph 3(viii) of the said Order does not arise.
ix. (a) As per the information and explanation given to us the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.
(b) The company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender. Hence comment under the said clause does not arise.
(c) The term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained. Hence comment under the said clause does not arise.
(d) There is no funds raised on short term basis have been utilised for long term purposes. Hence comment under the said clause does not arise.
(e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligation of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Hence comment under the said clause does not arise.
(f) The company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, associates or joint venture companies. Hence comment under the said clause does not arise.
x. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Hence comment on Paragraph 3(x)(a) of the said Order is not applicable.
(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Hence comment on paragraph 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.
xi) a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.
(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year.
(c) No whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and upto the date of this report), hence comment under the said clause does not arise.
xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.
xiii) According to the information and explanations given by the management, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the standalone financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.
xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.
(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.
xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with directors or persons connected to its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.
xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.
Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.
(b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial / housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.
(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.
(d) Based on the information and explanations given to us and as represented by the management of the Company, the Group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have more than one CIC.
xvii) The company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year and the immediately preceding financial year. Hence, Comment on paragraph 3(xvii) of the said order is not applicable.
xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the company during the year. Hence, comment on paragraph 3(xviii) of the said order is not applicable.
xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.
xx) (a) The company has transferred unspent amount in respect of other than ongoing project during the financial year relating to the financial year 22-23 of Rs. 82.85 lakhs to Prime Minister National Relief Fund specified in schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013 on 27th September, 2023. However, the unspent amount of Rs. 114.66 lakhs in respect of other than ongoing projects for the financial year 2023-24 not yet transferred upto the date of the audit report to a fund as specified in schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013 as the due date is on or before 30th September,2024 in compliance with second proviso to sub - section (5) of section 135 of the said Act.
(b) As at present there is no amount remaining unspent under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any ongoing project, so question of transferring to special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act does not arises.
For Salarpuria & Partners
Chartered Accountants
(Firm ICAI Regd. No.302113E)
Anand Prakash
Membership No: 056485
UDIN : 24056485BKGYEI1205
Place: Kolkata
Date: 25th May, 2024
Annexure 2 to the Independent Auditorss report of even date on the standalone Ind AS financial statements of WPIL Limited
Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")
We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of WPIL Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.
Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls
The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.
Auditors Responsibility
Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.
Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.
We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements.
Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with Reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements.
A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements includes those policies and procedures that.
(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;
(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and
(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.
Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with Reference to these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements
Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.
Opinion
In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.
For Salarpuria & Partners
Chartered Accountants
(Firm ICAI Regd. No.302113E)
Anand Prakash
Membership No: 056485
UDIN : 24056485BKGYEI1205
Place: Kolkata
Date: 25th May, 2024.
