To the Members of WPIL Limited

Report on the Audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of WPIL Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss, including other comprehensive income, the Standalone Cash Flow Statement and the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (which also includes five (5) Joint Operations).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us and based on the consideration of reports of other auditors on separate financial statements and on the other financial information of the joint operations, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements section of our report, including in relation to this matter. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements. The results of audit procedures performed by us and by other auditors of joint operations not audited by us, as reported by them in their audit reports furnished to us by the management, including the procedures performed to address the matter below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter. Revenue recognition on projects • The Company is involved in EPC pumps projects (works contracts) for which it recognises revenue and profit/loss based on stage of completion on the proportion of contract cost incurred till the year end, relative to the total estimated cost of the contract at completion (percentage of completion method). Our procedures included the following: Any contingencies related to contracts which might increase the cost, are included in the estimates to take into account specific uncertain risk arising within each contract and these contingencies are reviewed by the management on regular basis. Also, the management considers and adjusts such contingencies in financial statements wherever required and appropriate. • Understood and evaluated the design and process followed by the company in determination of the estimates of Construction contract cost, contract revenue and variable considerations including approvals thereof. The revenue from contracts may also include an element of variable consideration, including variations and claims net of assessed value of liquidated damages, if any. Variable consideration is recognised when its recovery is assessed to be highly probable. This often involves a high degree of judgment due to the uncertainty about costs to complete and uncertainty about the outcome of discussions with customers on variation orders and claims, and therefore this is considered to be a key audit matter for the purpose of our audit. • Tested the design and implementation of internal control over the quantification of the estimates used as well as the operating effectiveness of such control. • Inspected minutes of project review meetings with appropriate participation by those charged with Governance in relation to estimates and status of the project. • Tested samples of contract for: a. Obtained and reviewed project related source documents such as contract agreements and variation order. b. Assess the basis for determining the total cost including changes made over the period by reference to supporting documentation and estimates made in relation to complete the project. c. Evaluated the reasonableness of key assumptions included in the estimates in relation to revenue recognised. d. Assess the appropriateness of the revenue recognition policies in line with IND AS 115- Revenue from Contract with Customer. Based on the procedures performed above no significant exceptions were noted in estimates of construction contract revenue, related cost and disclosures made.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter. Property, Plant & Equipment The Property, Plant & Equipment and Intangible assets are considered to be a key audit matter as measurement of depreciation and Impairment of Property, Plant & Equipment requires the management to make significant judgements, assumptions and estimates related to determining the useful life and method of depreciation and perform a test for the impairment of Property, Plant & Equipment and Intangibles(if any). • The Audit procedures which we performed, among other matters based on our judgement, included the following: • Examined and reviewed the internal controls related to financial operations in connection with Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangibles. • Performed an analytical procedure for movement of additions and disposals made to the account of property, plant and equipment and Intangibles. • Verified the physical existence on test check basis and ownership of such property, plant and equipment and Intangibles. • Verified the correctness of the computation of depreciations according to the managements estimates for the useful life and as per Schedule II of the Companies Act, 2013. • Verified that there are no indicators of impairment of property, plant and equipment and Intangibles that require an impairment review. • Verified the correctness of the presentations, disclosure and accounting policies in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India.

Other Information The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard. Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company including its joint operations in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statement Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. • Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. • Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures in the standalone financial statements made by the management and Board of Directors. • Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. • Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. Other Matter We did not audit the financial statements and other financial information, in respect of five (5) joint operations included in the standalone IND AS financial statements of the company, whose IND AS financial statements/information reflect total assets of Rs. 8,257.76 lakhs as at March 31, 2024, total revenue of Rs.3,600.01 lakhs for the year ended March 31.2024 , total net profit after tax of Rs.Nil as at March 31, 2024 , total comprehensive income of Rs.Nil as at March 31.2024 and total net cash inflows of Rs.11.23 lakhs for the year ended on that date. These Ind AS financial statements and other financial information of the said joint operations have been audited by other auditors, whose financial statements, other financial information and auditors reports have been furnished to us by the Management. Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of these joint operations and our report in terms of sub-sections (3) of Section 143 of the Act, in so far as it relates to the aforesaid joint operations, is based solely on the reports of such other auditors. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements 1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable. 2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) We / the other auditors whose reports we have relied upon, have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books and report of the other auditors; c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended; e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors of the Company as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act; f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2" to this report; g) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act: In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act read with Schedule V of the Act. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us and based on the consideration of the report of the other auditors on separate Ind AS financial statements of the joint operations as noted in the Other Matter: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Ind AS financial statements - Refer Note 43 to the Standalone Ind AS financial statements; ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or Indian accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts. iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company. iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. (b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. (c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v. As stated in Note 17(d) to the standalone Ind AS financial statements (a) The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this audit report is in accordance with section 123 of the Act. (b) The Final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable. (c) The Board of Directors of the Company have also proposed Final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable. vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. For Salarpuria & Partners Chartered Accountants (Firm ICAI Regd. No.302113E) Anand Prakash Membership No: 056485 UDIN: 24056485BKGYEI1205 Place: Kolkata Date: 25th May, 2024 Annexure 1 referred to in paragraph 1 of the section on "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date on the standalone Ind AS financial statements of WPIL Limited To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the course of audit, we state that: i. (a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. (B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. (b) These Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. The title deeds of all the immovable properties disclosed in the Financial Statements are held in the name of the Company except for the following- • Land and Building appurtenant thereto, acquired pursuant to scheme of merger from Mody Industries (F.C.) Private Limited. • Land and Building appurtenant thereto, acquired from Hindusthan Udyog Limited (HUL).

Description of property Gross carrying value Net carrying value Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held - indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in name of company Leasehold Land Rs.403.13 Lakhs Rs. 255.96 Lakhs Mody Industries (F.C) Private Limited NO 1st April, 2017 The Company acquired land pursuant to scheme of merger and necessary for change of name from transferor company to transferee company. Building appurtenant to land Rs.159.82 Lakhs Rs.21.04 Lakhs Leasehold Land Rs. 3013.20 Lakhs Rs. 2968.20 Lakhs Hindusthan Udyog Limited(HUL) NO, Company is an associate of Hindusthan Udyog Limited (HUL) 31st March, 2023 As the acquisition took place at 31 March, 2023, as per the management necessary steps are being taken for the registration in the name of the company thereof. Building appurtenant to land Rs 663.88 Rs. 642.76

(d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. Hence, reporting under this clause is not applicable. (e) As per the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. ii. (a) As per the information obtained by us, the inventories have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and in our opinion the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and no discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such physical verification. (b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate from banks on the basis of security of current assets. No material differences were noticed in the quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks and the books of accounts of the Company. iii) The company has made investment in subsidiaries, provided guarantees and granted unsecured loans which are as below: (a)(A) The company has given Foreign currency loans and corporate guarantees to its subsidiaries, the details of the same are as follows:

Loan Amount (Rs in lakhs) Name of the subsidiary Loan Opening as on 01.04.2023 Granted during the year Refunded during the year Balance as at 31.03.2024 (i) Aturia International Pte Limited (Singapore) In USD 3859.30 1402.67 (09.06.23) - 5334.21** * includes foreign exchange gain of Rs.414.89 lakhs In EURO 14462.65 - 10029.79 4775.51** ** Further Renewed for a period of three years. TOTAL 18,321.95 1402.67 10029.79 10,109.72*

Corporate Guarantee Amount Opening as on 01.04.2023 Balance as at 31.03.2024 (ii)Aturia International Pte Limited (Singapore) 1,642.20 2,004.67

Loan Amount (Rs in lakhs) Opening as on 01.04.2023 Granted during the year Refunded during the year Balance as at 31.03.2024 ((iii) Sterling Pumps Pty Limited (Australia) 165.11 163.11* * net off foreign exchange loss amounting to Rs. 2.00 lakhs

(B) The company has not provided loans or provided advances in nature of loan or guarantee or security to any other entities other than subsidiaries above during the year so comment on this clause does not arise. (b) The investment made, guarantees provided, security given and terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances and guarantee provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest as it is provided to its subsidiaries. (c) In respect of loan given to Aturia International Pte Limited (Singapore) a subsidiary, as per the information available to us the repayment of loan and the receipt of interest thereon are stipulated in accordance with the agreement and the receipt of interest is regular and in the case of loan given to another subsidiary, Sterling Pumps Pty Limited (Australia), which is repayable on demand. During the year, the Company has not demanded the repayment of the loan. Considering this fact, in our opinion, the repayment of principal amount and the receipts of interest are regular. (d) There is no amount overdue for more than ninety days in respect of loans provided to the subsidiaries. Hence, comment on the said clause does not arise. (e) As per the information available to us, loans granted to Aturia International Pte Limited (Singapore) a subsidiary repayable as stipulated amounting to Rs 10,109.72 lacs , have been renewed during the year for a further period of three years and no loans or advances have been extended or fresh loans have been granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties. (f) The company has granted loans repayable on demand to its subsidiary, Sterling Pumps Pty Limited (Australia), the aggregate amount of which stands at Rs. 163.11 lacs, which is 1.59 percent of the total loans granted by the Company. iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act,2013 with respect to loans or investments made and guarantees or security provided wherever applicable. v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits, or amounts which are deemed to be deposits, for which directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act,2013 and the rules framed thereunder, are required to be complied with. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable. vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act,2013, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified amounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however made a detailed examination of the same. vii. (a) Undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, goods and services tax, duty of custom, cess and other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. (b) According to the records of the Company, the dues outstanding (net of amount paid under dispute) of income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, goods and services tax, duty on custom, duty of excise, value added tax and cess on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs. in lacs) Period to which the amount relates (Financial Year) Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Arms length pricing and disallowance of expenses 62.91 2012-13, 2013-14 2020-21 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Central Excise Act, 1994 Despatch to mega power plant under exemption notification being allowed 559.66 2005-14 CESTAT & Commissioner Appeal-1 Central Excise Act, 1994 Disallowance of cenvat credit 198.41 1997-98, 2006-2016 CESTAT & Commissioner Appeal-1 Central Excise Act, 1994 Disallowance of cenvat credit 2103.54 2008-09 to 2016-17, 2020-21 CESTAT Commissioner and Commissioner Appeal-1