WPIL Ltd Share Price

698.45
(-2.54%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:46:00 PM

  • Open729.9
  • Day's High740
  • 52 Wk High760
  • Prev. Close716.65
  • Day's Low690.55
  • 52 Wk Low 298.78
  • Turnover (lac)997.74
  • P/E40.24
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value83.74
  • EPS17.81
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6,821.82
  • Div. Yield0.56
WPIL Ltd KEY RATIOS

WPIL Ltd Corporate Action

15 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

25 May 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

25 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

arrow

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

25 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 May, 2024

arrow

WPIL Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

WPIL Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:25 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.79%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.79%

Non-Promoter- 8.29%

Institutions: 8.29%

Non-Institutions: 20.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

WPIL Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.77

9.77

9.77

9.77

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

750.27

647.26

514.36

460.25

Net Worth

760.04

657.03

524.13

470.02

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

529.81

340.33

371.92

422.05

yoy growth (%)

55.67

-8.49

-11.87

50.84

Raw materials

-317.52

-175.92

-192.52

-253.92

As % of sales

59.93

51.69

51.76

60.16

Employee costs

-33.74

-31.36

-34.17

-33.38

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

86.15

79.36

77.49

71.16

Depreciation

-5.62

-5.47

-5.66

-3.15

Tax paid

-22.28

-19.63

-18.24

-23.6

Working capital

48.22

39.58

-14.51

-6.85

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

55.67

-8.49

-11.87

50.84

Op profit growth

16.32

14.76

-3.29

76.21

EBIT growth

6.88

1.41

7.44

92.53

Net profit growth

6.93

0.81

24.58

134.51

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,664.4

1,605.46

1,181.28

994.83

908.89

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,664.4

1,605.46

1,181.28

994.83

908.89

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

524.22

68.44

10.14

32.06

16.44

WPIL Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,660.95

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

431.95

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.27

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.9

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.55

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT WPIL Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Prakash Agarwal

Executive Director

K K Ganeriwala

Independent Director

Samarendra Nath Roy

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

U Chakravarty

Independent Director

Anjan Dasgupta

Independent Director

Rakesh Amol

Independent Director

Samarpita Bose

Independent Director

Ashok Kumar Pradhan

Executive Director (Operation)

Brahma Prakash Khare

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by WPIL Ltd

Summary

WPIL Limited (formerly known as Worthington Pump India Ltd) was incorporated in the year 1952. In view of disinvestment of their stake and termination of Technology License Agreement with Ingersoll-Dresser Pump Co., USA, the name of the Company was changed to WPIL Limited with effect from 17th September, 1996. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and marketing of Vertical and Horizontal Pump of various sizes and varieties required for Lift irrigation/major irrigation schemes, Thermal/Nuclear power plants, etc. The Company is engaged in the business of water handling - from supply of pumps to turnkey project execution. This includes supply of pumps of various types to the power sector / irrigation sector / water supply sector and industrial sector. Besides this, the Company provides turnkey execution for water handling projects in all the above sectors by leveraging its tremendous engineering capability and vast experience in the above fields. It has two manufacturing facilities, situated at Panihati in Kolkata and Ghaziabad in U.P. The mother plant is situated at Panihati which caters to manufacturing needs of large Vertical Turbine Pumps. Ghaziabad plant manufactures Submersible Pumps and Castings in its Foundry.Energy efficient Induction furnace to replace existing Cupola furnaces were commissioned in Jan2012. The Company commissioned Indias largest metallic CW Pumps for 2x700 MW Rajpura Power Plant and exported Sea Water pumps in super duplex steel in 2014. It commis
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the WPIL Ltd share price today?

The WPIL Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹698.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of WPIL Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of WPIL Ltd is ₹6821.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of WPIL Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of WPIL Ltd is 40.24 and 8.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of WPIL Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a WPIL Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of WPIL Ltd is ₹298.78 and ₹760 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of WPIL Ltd?

WPIL Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 60.14%, 3 Years at 97.62%, 1 Year at 86.41%, 6 Month at 55.80%, 3 Month at 69.08% and 1 Month at 4.74%.

What is the shareholding pattern of WPIL Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of WPIL Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.80 %
Institutions - 8.29 %
Public - 20.91 %

