SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹729.9
Prev. Close₹716.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹997.74
Day's High₹740
Day's Low₹690.55
52 Week's High₹760
52 Week's Low₹298.78
Book Value₹83.74
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6,821.82
P/E40.24
EPS17.81
Divi. Yield0.56
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.77
9.77
9.77
9.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
750.27
647.26
514.36
460.25
Net Worth
760.04
657.03
524.13
470.02
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
529.81
340.33
371.92
422.05
yoy growth (%)
55.67
-8.49
-11.87
50.84
Raw materials
-317.52
-175.92
-192.52
-253.92
As % of sales
59.93
51.69
51.76
60.16
Employee costs
-33.74
-31.36
-34.17
-33.38
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
86.15
79.36
77.49
71.16
Depreciation
-5.62
-5.47
-5.66
-3.15
Tax paid
-22.28
-19.63
-18.24
-23.6
Working capital
48.22
39.58
-14.51
-6.85
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
55.67
-8.49
-11.87
50.84
Op profit growth
16.32
14.76
-3.29
76.21
EBIT growth
6.88
1.41
7.44
92.53
Net profit growth
6.93
0.81
24.58
134.51
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,664.4
1,605.46
1,181.28
994.83
908.89
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,664.4
1,605.46
1,181.28
994.83
908.89
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
524.22
68.44
10.14
32.06
16.44
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,660.95
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
431.95
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.27
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.9
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.55
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Prakash Agarwal
Executive Director
K K Ganeriwala
Independent Director
Samarendra Nath Roy
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
U Chakravarty
Independent Director
Anjan Dasgupta
Independent Director
Rakesh Amol
Independent Director
Samarpita Bose
Independent Director
Ashok Kumar Pradhan
Executive Director (Operation)
Brahma Prakash Khare
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
WPIL Limited (formerly known as Worthington Pump India Ltd) was incorporated in the year 1952. In view of disinvestment of their stake and termination of Technology License Agreement with Ingersoll-Dresser Pump Co., USA, the name of the Company was changed to WPIL Limited with effect from 17th September, 1996. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and marketing of Vertical and Horizontal Pump of various sizes and varieties required for Lift irrigation/major irrigation schemes, Thermal/Nuclear power plants, etc. The Company is engaged in the business of water handling - from supply of pumps to turnkey project execution. This includes supply of pumps of various types to the power sector / irrigation sector / water supply sector and industrial sector. Besides this, the Company provides turnkey execution for water handling projects in all the above sectors by leveraging its tremendous engineering capability and vast experience in the above fields. It has two manufacturing facilities, situated at Panihati in Kolkata and Ghaziabad in U.P. The mother plant is situated at Panihati which caters to manufacturing needs of large Vertical Turbine Pumps. Ghaziabad plant manufactures Submersible Pumps and Castings in its Foundry.Energy efficient Induction furnace to replace existing Cupola furnaces were commissioned in Jan2012. The Company commissioned Indias largest metallic CW Pumps for 2x700 MW Rajpura Power Plant and exported Sea Water pumps in super duplex steel in 2014. It commis
The WPIL Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹698.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of WPIL Ltd is ₹6821.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of WPIL Ltd is 40.24 and 8.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a WPIL Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of WPIL Ltd is ₹298.78 and ₹760 as of 06 Jan ‘25
WPIL Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 60.14%, 3 Years at 97.62%, 1 Year at 86.41%, 6 Month at 55.80%, 3 Month at 69.08% and 1 Month at 4.74%.
