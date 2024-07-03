Summary

WPIL Limited (formerly known as Worthington Pump India Ltd) was incorporated in the year 1952. In view of disinvestment of their stake and termination of Technology License Agreement with Ingersoll-Dresser Pump Co., USA, the name of the Company was changed to WPIL Limited with effect from 17th September, 1996. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and marketing of Vertical and Horizontal Pump of various sizes and varieties required for Lift irrigation/major irrigation schemes, Thermal/Nuclear power plants, etc. The Company is engaged in the business of water handling - from supply of pumps to turnkey project execution. This includes supply of pumps of various types to the power sector / irrigation sector / water supply sector and industrial sector. Besides this, the Company provides turnkey execution for water handling projects in all the above sectors by leveraging its tremendous engineering capability and vast experience in the above fields. It has two manufacturing facilities, situated at Panihati in Kolkata and Ghaziabad in U.P. The mother plant is situated at Panihati which caters to manufacturing needs of large Vertical Turbine Pumps. Ghaziabad plant manufactures Submersible Pumps and Castings in its Foundry.Energy efficient Induction furnace to replace existing Cupola furnaces were commissioned in Jan2012. The Company commissioned Indias largest metallic CW Pumps for 2x700 MW Rajpura Power Plant and exported Sea Water pumps in super duplex steel in 2014. It commis

