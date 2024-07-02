Outcome of the Board Meeting- The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 25,2024 accorded its consent for sub-dividing the equity shares of the Company, such that each equity share having nominal value of Rs.10/-(Rupees Ten Only) each be sub-divided into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares having nominal value of Rs.1/- (Rupee one Only) each fully paidup with effect from the Record Date to be determined later on for this purpose pursuant to Section 61(1)(d) and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof, for the time being in force) read with the applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, asamended, and subject to the provisions of the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company and such other approval(s), consent(s), permission(s) and sanction(s). Record Date for stock split/sub-division of Equity Shares (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/07/2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that WPIL LTD, has fixed the Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE WPIL LTD. (505872) RECORD DATE 12.07.2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 12/07/2024 DR-672/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE765D01014 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 12/07/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re.1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 05.07.2024) Source : NSDL Date : 11.07.2024 In Continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20240705-41 dated July 05, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code WPIL LTD. (505872) New ISIN No. INE765D01022 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 12-07-2024 (DR- 672/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 11.07.2024)