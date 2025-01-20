Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
18.74
9.45
7.61
19.21
Op profit growth
34.26
32.31
29.98
80.74
EBIT growth
40.64
33.09
6.43
141.55
Net profit growth
15.61
49.74
40.26
464.45
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
17.79
15.73
13.02
10.77
EBIT margin
15.37
12.97
10.67
10.79
Net profit margin
8.23
8.46
6.18
4.74
RoCE
18.71
14.47
14.27
17.67
RoNW
4.13
4.22
3.76
3.63
RoA
2.5
2.35
2.06
1.94
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
121.04
101.04
55.12
36.52
Dividend per share
10
10
7.5
4
Cash EPS
61.49
48.35
19.1
18.36
Book value per share
649.63
555.42
464.45
300.33
Valuation ratios
P/E
0.69
0.58
0.5
1.39
P/CEPS
1.35
1.22
1.46
2.77
P/B
0.12
0.1
0.06
0.16
EV/EBIDTA
4.2
4.44
4.41
5.64
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
9.74
Tax payout
-27.85
-28.61
-30.65
-48.11
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
116.27
118.57
135.34
141.97
Inventory days
84.78
93.91
90.8
83.74
Creditor days
-120.03
-104.07
-96.56
-82.97
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-9.14
-5.73
-4.62
-4.06
Net debt / equity
0.16
0.29
0.7
0.48
Net debt / op. profit
0.49
1.01
2.69
1.55
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-43.62
-42.71
-43.22
-47.92
Employee costs
-17.38
-19.39
-20.06
-20.23
Other costs
-21.19
-22.15
-23.68
-21.05
