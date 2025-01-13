WPIL Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.77
9.77
9.77
9.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
750.27
647.26
514.36
460.25
Net Worth
760.04
657.03
524.13
470.02
Minority Interest
Debt
137.36
44.08
43.47
8.82
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.62
4.22
5.19
5.34
Total Liabilities
902.02
705.33
572.79
484.18
Fixed Assets
102.73
88.3
47.99
50.54
Intangible Assets
Investments
49.01
49.01
49.01
49.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.5
4.52
4.98
4.1
Networking Capital
557.64
406.12
364.39
327.19
Inventories
139.46
80.15
61.36
58.42
Inventory Days
42.27
62.65
Sundry Debtors
607.8
360.9
268.17
154.3
Debtor Days
184.74
165.48
Other Current Assets
416.52
445.92
365.88
313.02
Sundry Creditors
-363.48
-289.34
-219.75
-73.49
Creditor Days
151.38
78.81
Other Current Liabilities
-242.66
-191.51
-111.27
-125.06
Cash
188.15
157.38
106.43
53.33
Total Assets
902.03
705.33
572.8
484.17
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.