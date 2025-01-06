iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

WPIL Ltd Cash Flow Statement

698.45
(-2.54%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR WPIL Ltd

WPIL FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

86.15

79.36

77.49

71.16

Depreciation

-5.62

-5.47

-5.66

-3.15

Tax paid

-22.28

-19.63

-18.24

-23.6

Working capital

48.22

39.58

-14.51

-6.85

Other operating items

Operating

106.46

93.83

39.07

37.55

Capital expenditure

2.64

0.51

16.18

1.35

Free cash flow

109.1

94.34

55.25

38.9

Equity raised

910.73

808.1

637.09

488.9

Investing

0

7.19

0

0

Financing

39.47

-62.76

9.54

30.38

Dividends paid

0

0

0

3.9

Net in cash

1,059.31

846.87

701.88

562.08

WPIL : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR WPIL Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.