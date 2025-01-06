WPIL Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
86.15
79.36
77.49
71.16
Depreciation
-5.62
-5.47
-5.66
-3.15
Tax paid
-22.28
-19.63
-18.24
-23.6
Working capital
48.22
39.58
-14.51
-6.85
Other operating items
Operating
106.46
93.83
39.07
37.55
Capital expenditure
2.64
0.51
16.18
1.35
Free cash flow
109.1
94.34
55.25
38.9
Equity raised
910.73
808.1
637.09
488.9
Investing
0
7.19
0
0
Financing
39.47
-62.76
9.54
30.38
Dividends paid
0
0
0
3.9
Net in cash
1,059.31
846.87
701.88
562.08
No Record Found
