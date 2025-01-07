Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
529.81
340.33
371.92
422.05
yoy growth (%)
55.67
-8.49
-11.87
50.84
Raw materials
-317.52
-175.92
-192.52
-253.92
As % of sales
59.93
51.69
51.76
60.16
Employee costs
-33.74
-31.36
-34.17
-33.38
As % of sales
6.37
9.21
9.18
7.91
Other costs
-94.03
-60.39
-81.92
-69.29
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.74
17.74
22.02
16.41
Operating profit
84.5
72.64
63.3
65.45
OPM
15.95
21.34
17.01
15.5
Depreciation
-5.62
-5.47
-5.66
-3.15
Interest expense
-8.9
-9.56
-10.2
-10.45
Other income
16.17
21.76
30.05
19.31
Profit before tax
86.15
79.36
77.49
71.16
Taxes
-22.28
-19.63
-18.24
-23.6
Tax rate
-25.86
-24.73
-23.54
-33.17
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
63.87
59.72
59.24
47.55
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
63.87
59.72
59.24
47.55
yoy growth (%)
6.93
0.81
24.58
134.51
NPM
12.05
17.55
15.92
11.26
