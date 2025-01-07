iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

WPIL Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

719.6
(3.03%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR WPIL Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

529.81

340.33

371.92

422.05

yoy growth (%)

55.67

-8.49

-11.87

50.84

Raw materials

-317.52

-175.92

-192.52

-253.92

As % of sales

59.93

51.69

51.76

60.16

Employee costs

-33.74

-31.36

-34.17

-33.38

As % of sales

6.37

9.21

9.18

7.91

Other costs

-94.03

-60.39

-81.92

-69.29

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.74

17.74

22.02

16.41

Operating profit

84.5

72.64

63.3

65.45

OPM

15.95

21.34

17.01

15.5

Depreciation

-5.62

-5.47

-5.66

-3.15

Interest expense

-8.9

-9.56

-10.2

-10.45

Other income

16.17

21.76

30.05

19.31

Profit before tax

86.15

79.36

77.49

71.16

Taxes

-22.28

-19.63

-18.24

-23.6

Tax rate

-25.86

-24.73

-23.54

-33.17

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

63.87

59.72

59.24

47.55

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

63.87

59.72

59.24

47.55

yoy growth (%)

6.93

0.81

24.58

134.51

NPM

12.05

17.55

15.92

11.26

WPIL : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR WPIL Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.