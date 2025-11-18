WPIL’s South African Subsidiary Bags ₹426 Crore Order for Mokolo Crocodile Project

WPIL’s South African subsidiary secured a ₹426 crore contract from the Matla a Metsi Joint Venture, the company informed on Monday, November 17.

The order covers complete electro-mechanical and instrumentation works for Phase 2 of the Mokolo Crocodile Water Augmentation Project, a major water infrastructure initiative in South Africa. As per the company, the contract comes with a four-year commissioning timeline, indicating a long-term execution period and sustained revenue visibility.

Project Purpose and Scope

The Mokolo Crocodile Water Augmentation Project aims to address rising water needs in the region. Under Phase 2, the project will:

Divert water from the Mokolo Dam to the Waterberg area

Support key water stations

Strengthen supply for the municipality of Lephalale

The project is expected to enhance water availability for both residential users and industrial facilities within the Waterberg district.

WPIL’s Business Profile

WPIL Ltd is an Indian engineering company specialising in fluid handling solutions for domestic and global markets.

Its business activities include:

Designing and developing pumps and pumping systems

Manufacturing advanced pump technologies

Erecting and commissioning pumping stations

Providing servicing and maintenance for fluid handling systems

The company operates across multiple geographies through subsidiaries and has a growing presence in international projects.

Recent Global Expansion

Earlier this year, WPIL strengthened its European presence after its subsidiary Gruppo Aturia acquired 100 percent stake in MISA SRL, an Italian company known for large pumping station projects.

This acquisition:

Enhanced Gruppo Aturia’s position as a leading supplier of large pumps in Europe

Added new capabilities in turnkey pumping station solutions

Expanded the group’s portfolio by including hydro turbine and large pump technologies

