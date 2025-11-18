iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

WPIL’s South African Subsidiary Bags ₹426 Crore Order for Mokolo Crocodile Project

18 Nov 2025 , 09:21 AM

WPIL’s South African subsidiary secured a ₹426 crore contract from the Matla a Metsi Joint Venture, the company informed on Monday, November 17.

The order covers complete electro-mechanical and instrumentation works for Phase 2 of the Mokolo Crocodile Water Augmentation Project, a major water infrastructure initiative in South Africa. As per the company, the contract comes with a four-year commissioning timeline, indicating a long-term execution period and sustained revenue visibility.

Project Purpose and Scope

The Mokolo Crocodile Water Augmentation Project aims to address rising water needs in the region. Under Phase 2, the project will:

  • Divert water from the Mokolo Dam to the Waterberg area
  • Support key water stations
  • Strengthen supply for the municipality of Lephalale

The project is expected to enhance water availability for both residential users and industrial facilities within the Waterberg district.

WPIL’s Business Profile

WPIL Ltd is an Indian engineering company specialising in fluid handling solutions for domestic and global markets.

Its business activities include:

  • Designing and developing pumps and pumping systems
  • Manufacturing advanced pump technologies
  • Erecting and commissioning pumping stations
  • Providing servicing and maintenance for fluid handling systems

The company operates across multiple geographies through subsidiaries and has a growing presence in international projects.

Recent Global Expansion

Earlier this year, WPIL strengthened its European presence after its subsidiary Gruppo Aturia acquired 100 percent stake in MISA SRL, an Italian company known for large pumping station projects.

This acquisition:

  • Enhanced Gruppo Aturia’s position as a leading supplier of large pumps in Europe
  • Added new capabilities in turnkey pumping station solutions
  • Expanded the group’s portfolio by including hydro turbine and large pump technologies

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • Company news
  • Indian Market News
  • Indian market today
  • Mokolo Crocodile Water Augmentation Project
  • order win
  • South Africa
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty Trading in Red on November 18, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trading in Red on November 18, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Nov 2025|02:06 PM
Infosys Launches AI-First Model to Transform Global Capability Centres into Innovation Hubs

Infosys Launches AI-First Model to Transform Global Capability Centres into Innovation Hubs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Nov 2025|01:22 PM
AstraZeneca and Sun Pharma Partner to Expand Access to Hyperkalaemia Therapy in India

AstraZeneca and Sun Pharma Partner to Expand Access to Hyperkalaemia Therapy in India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Nov 2025|12:55 PM
Newgen Software Secures £1.5 Million Contract for Enterprise Contract Management Platform

Newgen Software Secures £1.5 Million Contract for Enterprise Contract Management Platform

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Nov 2025|11:45 AM
Tata Power commissions 300 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power commissions 300 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Nov 2025|10:45 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.