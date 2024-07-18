iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeAnnouncement DateBook Closure Start DateBook Closure End Date
BookCloser15 Jul 20243 Aug 20249 Aug 2024
Rs.20.0000 per share(200%)Final Dividend & A.G.M Effect of stock split on dividend The Board of Directors in its report dated 25 May, 2024 while recommending the Final dividend of Rupees Twenty per equity share of Rs.10/- fully paid up for the year ended 31 March, 2024 has also clarified that if the face value of share is reduced, the dividend so recommended and to be declared shall also be reduced proportionately to the reduction of face value of Equity share. In other words, as a result of sub-division/split,the face value of share has been reduced by 90% from Rs. 10/-(Rupee ten priorto split ) to Rs. 1/- (Rupee one post split ). Similarly, final dividend recommended at Rs 20/- per share (prior to split) should be reduced by 90% of Rs. 20/- and to be declared at Rs. 2/- per Equity share of Rs. 1 each (Post split) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.07.2024)

