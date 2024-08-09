|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|9 Aug 2024
|25 May 2024
|Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 The Seventieth Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company shall be held on Friday, the August, 09,2024 Intimation for retirement of Independent Director Scrutinizer Report on Results of Voting of 70th AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.