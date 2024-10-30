iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

WPIL Ltd Board Meeting

702.45
(2.95%)
Jan 16, 2025|02:12:00 PM

WPIL CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 Oct 202423 Oct 2024
WPIL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September2024 subject to Limited Review. Unaudited quarterly Results for the quarter ended 30-09-2024 (both Standalone & Consolidated ) with limited Reviews (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
WPIL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 subject to Limited Review by Statutory Auditors. Unaudited Quarterly Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)
Board Meeting25 May 20248 May 2024
WPIL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31-03-2024 2) May consider to recommend final dividend for the financial year 2023-24 3) Proposal of sub-division/split of Equity Shares of the Company having a face value of Rs. 10/- Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 Sub-Division/ Split of Equity Shares of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024)
Board Meeting3 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
WPIL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial Results subject to Limited Review for the quarter and nine months ended 21-12-2023. Unaudited Quarterly results for the quarter and nine month ended 31-12-2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.02.2024)

WPIL: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR WPIL Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.