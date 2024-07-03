WPIL Ltd Summary

WPIL Limited (formerly known as Worthington Pump India Ltd) was incorporated in the year 1952. In view of disinvestment of their stake and termination of Technology License Agreement with Ingersoll-Dresser Pump Co., USA, the name of the Company was changed to WPIL Limited with effect from 17th September, 1996. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and marketing of Vertical and Horizontal Pump of various sizes and varieties required for Lift irrigation/major irrigation schemes, Thermal/Nuclear power plants, etc. The Company is engaged in the business of water handling - from supply of pumps to turnkey project execution. This includes supply of pumps of various types to the power sector / irrigation sector / water supply sector and industrial sector. Besides this, the Company provides turnkey execution for water handling projects in all the above sectors by leveraging its tremendous engineering capability and vast experience in the above fields. It has two manufacturing facilities, situated at Panihati in Kolkata and Ghaziabad in U.P. The mother plant is situated at Panihati which caters to manufacturing needs of large Vertical Turbine Pumps. Ghaziabad plant manufactures Submersible Pumps and Castings in its Foundry.Energy efficient Induction furnace to replace existing Cupola furnaces were commissioned in Jan2012. The Company commissioned Indias largest metallic CW Pumps for 2x700 MW Rajpura Power Plant and exported Sea Water pumps in super duplex steel in 2014. It commissioned projects in MPGCL, Malwa and Satpura Power Plants and Avantha Korba site. The Engineered Pump Division at Nagpur was operational in 2015. The Ash Slurry Handling Pumps in thermal power plants were commissioned in 2015. The Pranahita Chevalla Lift Irrigation projects in Telengana were commissioned in 2016. The Company acquired Gruppo Aturia, a mid-sized Italian group of Pump Companies during 2016. In Foundry 1 Ton Induction furnace was commissioned & Steel castings production started in 2016. During the year 2017, the International business was restructured with the merger of Gruppo Aturia and WPIL Europe for operational efficiency. Singapore subsidiary was renamed as Aturia International to align it with International operations of the Company. Fresh capital was injected into Aturia International by the promoters to meet the equity requirements of its subsidiaries especially Mathers U.K. In 2019, the Company acquired the Oil& Gas business of Finder Pompe and the United Pumps Australia. It commissioned 2 two important schemes in the irrigation sector, large 30MW pump turbines at Package 20 of Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Scheme and Pressurized Irrigation Scheme at Chambal, Madhya Pradesh in 2023.