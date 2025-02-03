INDEPENDENT AUDITORS EXAMINATION REPORT ON RESTATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (As required by Section 26 of Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 4 of Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules, 2014)

To,

The Board of Directors,

Yajur Fibres Limited

5 Middleton Street, Kolkata

West Bengal-700071

Dear Madam/ Sir,

1.We R. Kothari & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants (“we”) have examined the attached Restated Financial Statements of Yajur Fibres Limited(“the Company” or the “Issuer”), comprising the Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at December 31, 2024, March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, the Restated Statements of profit and Loss, the Restated Cash Flow Statement for the period/ years ended December 31, 2024, March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 along with the Summary Statement of Signi icant Accounting Policies, the Notes and Annexures as forming part of these Restated Financial Statements (collectively, the “Restated Financial Information”), as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 03/02/2025 for the purpose of inclusion in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (“DRHP”) Red Herring Prospectus (“RHP”) and Prospectus (Collectively, “Offer Documents”) prepared by the Company in connection with its proposed SME Initial Public Offer of equity shares (“Proposed SME IPO”) prepared in terms of the requirements of: I. Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III of the Companies Act, 2013 (the “Act") read with Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules 2014; II. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended ("ICDR Regulations"); and III. The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2019) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“ICAI”), as amended from time to time (the“Guidance Note”).

2.The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the Restated Financial Information for the purpose of inclusion in the Offer Documents to be iled with Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI”), SME platform of BSE Limited (“BSE SME”) where the equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed (“Stock Exchange”) and the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata, West Bengal (“ROC”) in connection with the proposed SME IPO. The Restated Financial Information has been prepared by the management of the Company on the basis of preparation stated in Annexure IV of the Restated Financial Information.

The Board of Directors responsibility includes designing, implementing, and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated Financial Information. The Board of Directors is also responsible for identifying and ensuring that the Company complies with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

3. We, have been subjected to the peer review process of ICAI and holds the peer review certiicate dated 20-04-2023 valid till 30-04-2026. We con irm that there is no express refusal by the peer review board of ICAI to renew the certi icate and the process to renew the peer review certi icate has been initiated by us.

4. We have examined such Restated Financial Information taking into consideration:

a) The terms of reference and terms of our engagement agreed upon with you in accordance with our engagement letter;

b) The Guidance Note also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI;

c) Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on veri ication of evidence supporting the Restated Financial Information; and,

d) The requirements of Section 26 of the Act and the ICDR Regulations. Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the Proposed SME IPO.

5. These Restated Financial Information have been compiled by the management from the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the period/ year ended December 31st , 2024, March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 which has been approved by the Board of Directors. The inancial statements of the Company for the period/ year ended December 31st , 2024, March 31, 2024 have been audited by us and for the year ended March 31, 2023, March 31, 2022 has been audited by M/s B A S & Co. LLP and M/s Srimal Jain and Co.(the previous Statutory Auditor) respectively.

6. Based on our examination and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that the Restated Financial Information have been prepared: After incorporating adjustments for the changes in accounting policies and regrouping/reclassifications retrospectively, if any in the inancial years/period ended December 31, 2024, March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 to re lect the same accounting treatment as per the accounting policies and grouping/classi ications; and

i. in accordance with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

ii. Exceptional items, that need to be disclosed separately in the accounts has been disclosed wherever required;

iii. The Audit Reports issued by the Statutory Auditors for the period ended December 31, 2024, and Year ended 31st March,2022 did not contain any quali ications. However, quali ications were noted in the audit reports for the years ending March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, is that Company has recognized the gratuity on cash basis, which constitute departure from Accounting Standard prescribed under section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the necessary adjustments have been made in the Restated Financial Statements of the Company.

iv. profits and losses have been arrived at after charging all expenses including depreciation and after making such adjustments/restatements and regroupings, if any, as in our opinion are appropriate and are to be read in accordance with the Signi icant Accounting Polices and Notes to Accounts as set out in ANNEXURE IV and ANNEXURE V respectively to this report; v. There was a change in the accounting policies, which has been adjusted in the Restated Financial Statement.

vi. The Company has paid Rs. Nil Dividend for the period ended December 31, 2024, March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022. 7. In accordance with the requirements of Part I of Chapter III of the Act, ICDR Regulations, Guidance Note and Engagement Letter, we report that: The “Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities” as set out in Annexure I to this report, of the Company as at December 31, 2024, March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 are prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Statement of Assets and Liabilities, as restated have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the inancial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Signiicant Accounting Policies and Notes to the Restated Financial Information as set out in ANNEXURE IV and ANNEXURE V respectively to this Report.

ii. The “Restated Statement of profit and Loss” as set out in Annexure II to this report, of the Company for the period/ years ended December 31, 2024, March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 are prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Statement of profit and Loss, as restated have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the inancial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Signi icant Accounting Policies and Notes to the Restated Financial Information as set out in ANNEXURE IV and ANNEXURE V respectively to this Report. iii. The “Restated Statement of Cash Flow” as set out in Annexure III to this report, of the Company for the period/ years ended December 31, 2024, March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 are prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Statement of Cash Flow, as restated have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the inancial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Signi icant Accounting Policies and Notes to Restated Financial Information as set out in ANNEXURE IV and ANNEXURE V respectively to this Report. iv. We have also examined the following inancial information ("Other Financial Information") proposed to be included in the offer document prepared by the management and approved by the board of directors of the company and annexed to this report:

Annexure I Restated Statement of Assets & Liabilities Annexure II Restated Statement of profit & Loss Account Annexure III Restated Cash Flow Statement Annexure IV Significant Accounting Policies Annexure V Notes Forming the Part of Restated Financial Statements Annexure VI Additional Notes to Restated Financial Statement Annexure VII Statement of Related Party Transactions Annexure VIII Statement of Adjustments to Audited Financial Statements Annexure IX Restated Statement of Capitalization Annexure X Other Financial Information Annexure XI Restated Statement of Tax Shelter Annexure XII Restated Statement of Contingent Liabilities Annexure XIII Restated Statement of Accounting Ratios

8. This report should not in any way be construed as a reissuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit reports issued by the Statutory Auditors/ Previous Statutory Auditors, nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the inancial statements referred to herein. 9. We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report. 10. Our report is intended solely for use of the Board of Directors for inclusion in the Offer Documents to be iled with Securities and Exchange Board of India, Emerge Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited, and Registrar of Companies, West Bengal, situated in Kolkata in connection with the proposed SME IPO. Our report should not be used, referred to, or distributed for any other purpose except with our prior consent in writing. Accordingly, we do not accept or assume any liability or any duty of care for any other purpose or to any other person to whom this report is shown or into whose hands it may come without our prior consent in writing.

11. In our opinion, the above inancial information contained in Annexure I to Annexure V of this report read with the respective Signi icant Accounting Polices and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV are prepared after making adjustments and regrouping as considered appropriate and have been prepared in accordance with the Act, ICDR Regulations, Engagement Letter and Guidance Note and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, to the extent applicable